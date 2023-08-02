Ather 450S to break cover on August 11, will challenge Ola S1 Air

Ather Energy is all set to unveil its next big electric scooter on August 3. The EV startup has been teasing its upcoming Ather 450S for the last few weeks. Slated to be unveiled on August 11, the Ather 450S is going to be the brand's most affordable electric scooter, which will compete with rivals like Ola S1 Air, just like the Ather 450X competes with the Ola S1 Pro . The upcoming electric scooter will arrive as a toned-down and cheaper version of the manufacturer's flagship model 450X.

Ather Energy has already revealed the pricing details of the upcoming 450S electric scooter. It will be available at an introductory price of ₹129,999 (ex-showroom). Ather has not revealed to what extent the introductory pricing will be available for the consumers. The design of the upcoming 450S remains a mystery.

Ather has revealed that the Ather 450S will come featuring a different instrument cluster compared to the 450X. It would feature an LCD panel with a lack of connectivity and navigational features compared to 450X. It could miss out on cloud connectivity, Google Map functionality and Bluetooth connectivity as well. Also, expect it to come with a joystick for controlling the screen.

The Ather 450S is claimed to come promising a 115 km range on a single charge, at a top speed of 90 kmph. However, the EV manufacturer has not revealed any further specification details of the upcoming scooter. Considering the top speed of the 450S same as the 450X, it could come powered by the same motor as the flagship model. The electric motor is capable of churning out 8.58 bhp of peak power and 26 Nm of maximum torque. Ather 450X gets energy from a 3.7 kWh battery pack that delivers a 146 km range on a single charge. Considering the fact that 450S will offer a 115 km range on a full charge, it could come powered by a smaller 3 kWh battery pack.

