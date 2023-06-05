Ola S1 Air comes as the most affordable version of the highly popular Ola S1
Ola S1 Air is priced from ₹85,000
Ola S1 Air is available in three variants
Being the base variant of S1, the S1 Air offers less range and power than its sibling
Ola S1 Air competes with Ather 450S
Ather 450S is a toned down version of the 450X, which is another very popular electric scooter in India
Launched recently, Ather 450S is priced at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
Being a toned down version of the 450X, the 450S misses out on a host of features
With the 450S, Ather Energy is aiming to grab a larger market share in the Indian electric scooter space