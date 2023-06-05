Electric scooters are increasingly finding stronger footprint in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 05, 2023

Ola S1 Air comes as the most affordable version of the highly popular Ola S1

Ola S1 Air is priced from 85,000

Ola S1 Air is available in three variants

Being the base variant of S1, the S1 Air offers less range and power than its sibling

 Check product page

Ola S1 Air competes with Ather 450S

Ather 450S is a toned down version of the 450X, which is another very popular electric scooter in India

Launched recently, Ather 450S is priced at 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Being a toned down version of the 450X, the 450S misses out on a host of features

With the 450S, Ather Energy is aiming to grab a larger market share in the Indian electric scooter space
Check how FAME 2 subsidy cut impacted electric scooters in India
Click Here