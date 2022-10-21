Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

Ola Electric currently sells S1 and S1 Pro. Apart from MoveOS 3, they might also launch accessories and a more affordable elctric scooter.

Ola Electric is teasing the release of the MoveOS 3.0 software update for quite some time now. The new software update will be rolled out for the S1 Pro and S1 electric scooters from Diwali. It will bring in a host of new features that Ola Electric promised when the scooter was first launched back in 2021. The update should come with some bug fixes as well. Here are the features that are expected to launch with MoveOS 3.

Party mode

The scooter will come with party mode so the lights of the scooter will turn on or off, based on what music is playing. A similar feature has been spotted on Tesla's vehicles. The tweet from Ola Electric said, “Get ready for a new MoveOS 3 feature that’ll help you get the party started anytime, and anywhere"

(Also read: Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 will come with Party Mode feature: Check details)

Hill hold assist

Ola Electric has also teased the hill hold assist feature. This feature was necessary for the scooter because it started to roll down on an uphill, whenever the rider would let go of the brake, the scooter would take a second before climbing.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Acceleration sounds

The software update would also introduce acceleration sounds. So, the speakers will play a sound when the scooter is accelerating. The rider would be able to choose from several different sounds that will be pre-loaded in the system. The tweet from Ola Electric said, “Our silent 8.5kW motor is about to speak up."

Other features

Other features that Ola Electric might offer are proximity unlock, levels of regenerative braking, hazard lights, profiles, calling, document storage, wifi connectivity, fall detection, halo lamp, voice assist, moods and widgets.

First Published Date: