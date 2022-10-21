Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect
Ola Electric is teasing the release of the MoveOS 3.0 software update for quite some time now. The new software update will be rolled out for the S1 Pro and S1 electric scooters from Diwali. It will bring in a host of new features that Ola Electric promised when the scooter was first launched back in 2021. The update should come with some bug fixes as well. Here are the features that are expected to launch with MoveOS 3.
Party mode
The scooter will come with party mode so the lights of the scooter will turn on or off, based on what music is playing. A similar feature has been spotted on Tesla's vehicles. The tweet from Ola Electric said, “Get ready for a new MoveOS 3 feature that’ll help you get the party started anytime, and anywhere"
Hill hold assist
Ola Electric has also teased the hill hold assist feature. This feature was necessary for the scooter because it started to roll down on an uphill, whenever the rider would let go of the brake, the scooter would take a second before climbing.
Acceleration sounds
The software update would also introduce acceleration sounds. So, the speakers will play a sound when the scooter is accelerating. The rider would be able to choose from several different sounds that will be pre-loaded in the system. The tweet from Ola Electric said, “Our silent 8.5kW motor is about to speak up."
Other features
Other features that Ola Electric might offer are proximity unlock, levels of regenerative braking, hazard lights, profiles, calling, document storage, wifi connectivity, fall detection, halo lamp, voice assist, moods and widgets.