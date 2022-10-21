HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric's Moveos 3 To Launch Tomorrow: Here's What To Expect

Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

Ola Electric currently sells S1 and S1 Pro. Apart from MoveOS 3, they might also launch accessories and a more affordable elctric scooter.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Oct 2022, 13:27 PM
File photo of Ola S1 Pro for representation purpose.
File photo of Ola S1 Pro for representation purpose.
File photo of Ola S1 Pro for representation purpose.
File photo of Ola S1 Pro for representation purpose.

Ola Electric is teasing the release of the MoveOS 3.0 software update for quite some time now. The new software update will be rolled out for the S1 Pro and S1 electric scooters from Diwali. It will bring in a host of new features that Ola Electric promised when the scooter was first launched back in 2021. The update should come with some bug fixes as well. Here are the features that are expected to launch with MoveOS 3.

Party mode

The scooter will come with party mode so the lights of the scooter will turn on or off, based on what music is playing. A similar feature has been spotted on Tesla's vehicles. The tweet from Ola Electric said, “Get ready for a new MoveOS 3 feature that’ll help you get the party started anytime, and anywhere"

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹85,099 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Cfmoto Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto Electric Scooter
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Merico Electric Merico Evanka (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Evanka
₹62,505 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Evoqis (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Evoqis
₹1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 will come with Party Mode feature: Check details)

Hill hold assist

Ola Electric has also teased the hill hold assist feature. This feature was necessary for the scooter because it started to roll down on an uphill, whenever the rider would let go of the brake, the scooter would take a second before climbing.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Acceleration sounds

The software update would also introduce acceleration sounds. So, the speakers will play a sound when the scooter is accelerating. The rider would be able to choose from several different sounds that will be pre-loaded in the system. The tweet from Ola Electric said, “Our silent 8.5kW motor is about to speak up."

Other features

Other features that Ola Electric might offer are proximity unlock, levels of regenerative braking, hazard lights, profiles, calling, document storage, wifi connectivity, fall detection, halo lamp, voice assist, moods and widgets.

First Published Date: 21 Oct 2022, 13:00 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 S1 Pro electric scooter
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Ola Electric scooters will come with the Hill Hold Assist feature under the MoveOS 3.
Ola to add this long-awaited feature in its electric scooters before Diwali
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Volkswagen Taigun's one-year birthday
Volkswagen Taigun's one-year birthday
Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect
Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect
How to save yourself from getting conned at petrol pumps: Key tips
How to save yourself from getting conned at petrol pumps: Key tips
Mercedes-Benz wants to achieve accident-free driving by 2050. Here's how
Mercedes-Benz wants to achieve accident-free driving by 2050. Here's how
Tesla CEO Elon Musk hints at small compact EV that will cost half of Model 3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk hints at small compact EV that will cost half of Model 3

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city