HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles ‘needs Intense…’: Much Like India, Indonesia Wants Tesla To Make Cars Locally

‘Needs intense…’: Much like India, Indonesia wants Tesla to make cars locally

Indonesia President says Tesla should make its EVs in Indonesia rather than just manufacture batteries here.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Aug 2022, 09:22 AM
File photo: Tesla cars parked outside its facility in Germany. (REUTERS)
File photo: Tesla cars parked outside its facility in Germany. (REUTERS)
File photo: Tesla cars parked outside its facility in Germany. (REUTERS)
File photo: Tesla cars parked outside its facility in Germany.

Indonesia President Joko Widodo has made it clear that if Tesla wants to have a strong presence in his country, the US-based EV (electric vehicle) giant will have to locally manufacture its cars and not just the batteries used in such cars. In an interview to Bloomberg, Widodo made his position amply clear about wanting an entire EV ecosystem to bloom and flourish in Indonesia.

Indonesia has emerged as a key country for Tesla with the company signing deals worth $5 billion to buy nickel just earlier this month. Nickel is a key component required in the manufacturing process of batteries that are the core of modern-day EVs. Indonesia has high reserves of nickel and while it wants companies to come and invest, Widodo says Tesla ought to manufacture its EVs in his country. “What we want is the electric car, not the battery. For Tesla, we want them to build electric cars in Indonesia," he was quoted as saying. "We want a huge ecosystem of electric cars."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Widodo said he is also willing to give it time that may be needed to convince Tesla CEO Elon Musk to consider his country has a manufacturing hub. Musk had previously confirmed that Tesla would establish at least 10 factories across the world by 2030 in an effort to touch 20 million unit per annum production target. “It is still a discussion. Everything needs time. I don’t want to be quick with no result. It needs intense communication and the result will show," Widodo further said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Tesla is reportedly hunting for newer markets where it wants to sell its EVs and had also been considering India, the world's fourth-largest automotive market. But the Indian government had clearly stated that Tesla would need to manufacture its vehicles locally rather than bring in China-made units from its Shanghai facility. It had also been made clear that Tesla would not get any special tax breaks. Musk had hit back saying that a manufacturing unit may be considered only if its imported units succeed here. (Read more here)

At present, Tesla manufactures its vehicles in the US, China and Germany.

First Published Date: 19 Aug 2022, 09:22 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk EV Electric car electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tesla Model Y delivery waiting time in China reduces to four weeks
Tesla Model Y delivery waiting time in China reduces to four weeks
Tata Tigor sedan gets new dual tone colour option in black and white
Tata Tigor sedan gets new dual tone colour option in black and white
China's Geely Auto grows EV ambition as fossil fuel vehicle demand sinks
China's Geely Auto grows EV ambition as fossil fuel vehicle demand sinks
In pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in new avatar
In pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in new avatar
Mumbai gets its first electric double-decker bus
Mumbai gets its first electric double-decker bus

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city