More than 3,000 electric buses to ply on roads in 2 yrs under FAME-II scheme

Currently, 3,049 electric buses are operating in the country.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Oct 2022, 12:18 PM
Over 3,000 more electric buses will ply in various cities of the country in the next two years under the FAME-II scheme, shared Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey. The minister added that about 3,049 electric buses are currently operating in the country. Previously, he had flagged 175 electric buses in Gujarat and 100 in Karnataka. “Over 3,000 more buses will come in two years," he said in a conference.

The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II (FAME India Phase II) scheme was passed in 2019 for encouraging electric mobility in the country. The plan elaborates on supporting 10 lakh electric two-wheelers, 5 lakh electric three-wheelers, 55,000 electric four-wheelers and 7,000 electric buses.

(Also read | Karnataka to convert 35,000 buses into electric by 2030 )

According to a PTI report, Pandey informed that the ministry is also seeking information from companies to which it sent notices about the components that are being used in their electric vehicles. They also want information like whether these components are being locally manufactured or as the organisations have filed subsidy claims under the 10,000 crore FAME-II scheme. The minister also said the government would take action against the two electric vehicle manufacturers in case they are found to have not complied with the requirement of localisation under the scheme, however, he refrained from sharing the names of the firms.

(Also read | Bengaluru to get more than 900 electric buses from Tata Motors

Pandey said that the department has sought their replies through the notices adding that the government offers subsidies based on certain conditions that the EV makers have to meet under the scheme and one of the conditions is local manufacturing of components. “If they will be found violative of those provisions, then we will take steps as per that policy (scheme)...If somebody will not follow the government norms, then we will take action against them," he was quoted in the report.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 09 Oct 2022, 12:18 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle Electric vehicles Electric mobility Electric bus EV EVs
