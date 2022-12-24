HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Milind Soman To Ride Ather 450x Electric Scooter From Bengaluru To Mangalore

Milind Soman to ride Ather 450X electric scooter from Bengaluru to Mangalore

India’s supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman will ride Ather 450X electric scooter from Bengaluru to Mangalore. He is doing this as a part of

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Dec 2022, 11:31 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
This will be Milind's second time participating in the Green Ride.
This will be Milind's second time participating in the Green Ride.
This will be Milind's second time participating in the Green Ride.
This will be Milind's second time participating in the Green Ride.

which is the second edition of the multi-city solo cycle & electric bike ride powered by Ather from Mumbai to Mangalore. The Green Ride is an initiative to create awareness amongst people, to encourage them to keep the environment healthy with pollution-free clean air by making the right choices. It aims at promoting the cause of a sustainable environment, clean air and green energy.

The Green Ride 2.0 will be held from 19th December 2022 to 26th December 2022. It will cover a total distance of over 1400 km across 10 cities in 8 days. The cities covered enroute are; Mumbai, Pune, Karad, Kolhapur, Belgaon, Shegaon, Hirebennur, Tumkuru, Mysore, Mangalore. On his route, Milind will visit solar energy plants, perform tree plantation drives and will engage with local NGOs dedicated to the cause of a sustainable environment along the route.

With the latest update, the Ather 450X Gen 3 renews its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.
With the latest update, the Ather 450X Gen 3 renews its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.
With the latest update, the Ather 450X Gen 3 renews its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.
With the latest update, the Ather 450X Gen 3 renews its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Xtreme160s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s
163 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.08 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Avera Retrosa (HT Auto photo)
Avera Retrosa
₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Simple Energy Mark 2 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Simple Energy Mark 2
₹1.1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Vespa Vxl 125 (HT Auto photo)
Vespa Vxl 125
124.45 cc
₹1.11 - 1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

This is not the first time that Milind is participating in the Green Ride. He was there in its first iteration too which happened in December 2021. Milind Soman completed a 1,000-km long bicycle journey from Mumbai to the national capital to raise awareness about air pollution. He cycled 150 km a day to promote the use of cleaner fuel and a healthy lifestyle to tackle pollution.

However, this time Milind is using an Ather 450X which is the current flagship scooter for the manufacturer. The manufacturer launched the Gen 3 of the scooter this year in the market. It now has a TrueRange of 105 km. The usable battery capacity is of 3.24 kWh. The manufacturer also gave a wider tyre at the rear and a new set of rear view mirrors.

First Published Date: 24 Dec 2022, 11:31 AM IST
TAGS: 450X electric vehicles electric scooters Ather
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Auto Expo 2023: Toyota to showcase sustainable tech with complete range
Auto Expo 2023: Toyota to showcase sustainable tech with complete range
This Kia EV is finding fans in India
This Kia EV is finding fans in India
Volkswagen Group promises better quality and fresh designs for its cars
Volkswagen Group promises better quality and fresh designs for its cars
Milind Soman to ride Ather 450X electric scooter from Bengaluru to Mangalore
Milind Soman to ride Ather 450X electric scooter from Bengaluru to Mangalore
Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian concept cars that won hearts
Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian concept cars that won hearts

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city