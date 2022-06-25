HT Auto
MG Motor to set up 1,000 EV home chargers in 1,000 days

MG Motor will set up at least 1,000 SMART electric vehicle charging stations at residential complexes around the country in the next few months.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jun 2022, 12:41 PM
MG Motor has taken the initiative to install 1,000 electric vehicle chargers in the next 1,000 days across India. On Friday, the carmaker installed the first two of these EV chargers in Jaipur. The EV chargers are being set up in residential areas to help EV owners to plug in their vehicles without having to search for public charging stations.

The initiative, called MG Charge, was announced by the carmaker on Friday. MG Motor will set up SMART electric vehicle chargers at residential complexes across the country. The carmaker issued a statement saying that it will install 1,000 AC fast chargers in 1,000 days across residential areas in the country. This is part of MG Motor's initiative towards electric mobility and strengthen India's EV infrastructure.

The SMART electric vehicle chargers installed by MG Motor in Jaipur are Type 2 chargers. These chargers have in-built sim and are supported through a sharable charger management system. MG motor said that the EV chargers will be available to charge electric vehicle round the clock.

Each of the MG Smart EV chargers will offer charging facility for six vehicles at a time. MG will also offer plug-and-charge cable onboard, AC fast chargers to be installed at EV owner's home or office), DC superfast chargers at MG dealerships, public charging network, charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance) and community charger.

The new initiative from MG Motor comes after the carmaker recently partnered with Jio-Bp and BPCL to increase EV charging stations across India. MG Motor also offers fast charging options at its dealerships across the country.

MG Motor currently sells ZS EV as its only electric car in India, The carmaker is, at present, a distant number two among electric four-wheeler manufacturers in India in terms of sales. MG Motor is also expected to drive in a more affordable electric car next year to India.

First Published Date: 25 Jun 2022, 12:41 PM IST
TAGS: MG Motor Electric vehicle EVs Electric car EV charging station
