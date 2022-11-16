HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Motor's Upcoming Ev To India Is The Official Ride At G20 Summit In Indonesia

MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia

MG Motor will unveil its upcoming affordable electric car in India on January 5. The EV will be based on China's Wuling Air EV, the official car at the G20 Summit.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2022, 14:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.

MG Motor's upcoming electric car is being used as the official ride at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. The carmaker has shared images of the Wuling Air EV, a micro electric car, based on which MG Motor will develop its next EV for India. There are around 300 units of Air EV deployed in Bali, the venue of the G20 Summit, to transport delegates and other officials. The EV has been decked up especially for the event with special livery designs.

The Wuling Air EVs deployed at the summit have two distinct livery designs. The first one, with red and orange motif and cloud patterns on the front represents freedom, friendship, and serenity. The second one, with blue colour, symbolises diversity in Indonesia.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹13.5 - 19.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.63 - 20.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
1998 cc | Diesel Automatic
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The upcoming electric vehicle will be based on the Wuling Air EV which is currently being sold in Indonesia. In India, the compact EV has been codenamed E230 and is expected to not be called Air EV. Instead, MG will use a new name for the vehicle.

The upcoming MG Motor electric car is likely to be of similar dimensions as the Wuling Air EV. It is expected to be around 2,974 mm in length, 1,505 mm wide and 1,631 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,010 mm. It will be smaller than the Tiago EV, and quite similar to the recently-launched Eas-E micro EV from PMV Electric.

Wuling offers the Air EV with two battery packs, which include a 17.3 kWh unit and a bigger 26.7 kWh unit. Wuling claims the smaller battery offers a range of up to 200 kms while the bigger one offers up to 300-km range. Both battery packs get an electric motor on the rear axle that is capable of producing 41 Ps.

MG Motor India has announced that they will launch the Wuling Air EV-based electric vehicle in January next year. It is expected to be showcased during the Auto Expo in Delhi to be held in the same month. The price of MG's version of Air EV is expected to be around 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2022, 14:05 PM IST
TAGS: MG Motor Wuling Air EV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Honda_City_2_million
Why this Honda City is so special
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

In pics: India's smallest and most affordable electric car is here
In pics: India's smallest and most affordable electric car is here
Elon Musk pulls all-nighters for Twitter, leaves Tesla investors concerned
Elon Musk pulls all-nighters for Twitter, leaves Tesla investors concerned
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
In pics: Genesis X Convertible Concept breaks cover at LA Auto Show
In pics: Genesis X Convertible Concept breaks cover at LA Auto Show
In pics: Lexus RX 500h is a beasty SUV straight out of Wakanda
In pics: Lexus RX 500h is a beasty SUV straight out of Wakanda

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city