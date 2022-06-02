Mercedes-Benz plans new MMA entry-level EV platform, launch likely in 2024

Mercedes-Benz is planning to introduce an entry-level electric vehicle architecture in 2024. It would be christened Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA). This will be underpinning the entry-level luxury electric cars from the brand, equivalent to the current front-wheel-drive models from the brand. This will be an addition to the German luxury car brand's existing bespoke EV platform Modular Electric Architecture (MEA). It underpins larger EVs from the brand such as EQE and EQS.

Talking about the planned MMA platform of the automaker, Mercedes-Benz's Chief Technology Officer Markus Schafer said that the electric cars based on the new EV architecture will replace existing compact cars from the brand. However, they will be more expensive and upmarket. He also revealed that the automaker aims to use this new platform to push its entry-level offerings upmarket chasing higher profit margins.

Mercedes-Benz has already launched quite a few electric cars under its EQ sub-brand. These EVs are majorly mid-size or large ones. Now, the automaker aims to tap the smaller and compact segments with new EVs, which will replace the current ICE models. Currently, EQA is the entry-level model for the Mercedes-Benz EV lineup.

The upcoming MMA platform is expected to be based on the MB.OS software. It will come with a host of advanced technologies. Expect it to get influenced by Vision EQXX technologies.

Mercedes-Benz currently holds the pole position in the global luxury car market with its wide range of ICE and EV models. With an aim to shift to all-electric mobility, the carmaker is now targeting to grab the pole position in the battery electric vehicle segment as well. Focusing on smaller and compact models that would help in boosting sales numbers for the brand is a key part of that strategy. The upcoming MMA platform is expected to play a crucial role in that plan.

