Mercedes cancels Maybach SUV sedan, considers it too expensive to develop

Remember the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury from 2018? Mercedes-Benz has scrapped the weird-looking concept Maybach SUV sedan project, as the luxury car manufacturer thinks it is too expensive to develop, reported German business newspaper Handelsblatt. The automaker has reportedly pulled the plug on what would have been part sedan and part SUV.

The luxury car marquee planned to combine the two most popular body styles in China, namely sedan and SUV into the concept and showcased a prototype as well. The OE planned to create a new segment with it and dubbed the category Sport Utility Sedan (SUS). However, the oddly shaped car is apparently too expensive for the brand to work on. However, the report also indicates that the OEM may in the distant future resume working on this project.

Initially, Mercedes-Benz planned to bring the production version of the SUV sedan sometime around 2025. It was meant primarily for the Chinese market. The car was supposed to be built exclusively in Beijing on the automaker's EVA2 architecture, which is currently shared by models like EQE, EQE SUV, EQS and EQS SUV.

The automaker reportedly stated that the SUS is on a hiatus as of now because the car is too complex and expensive to build. Also, the OEM currently offers plenty of electric cars in China to cover all the important segments. Considering that, as of now, it doesn't want to bring a new model with a new body style.

Speaking of the Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury, it was showcased as a pure electric concept with 24-inch turbine-styled wheels. Also, the concept had a front trunk that had a split opening. The EV concept had an all-wheel drive system with 738 bhp peak power on tap generated by a four-motor setup, with each wheel getting energy from one motor. The car also had an 80 kWh battery pack onboard, located under the floor. The car manufacturer claimed the EV could offer a range of more than 500 kilometres on a single charge. Also, the battery was claimed to be compliant with a 350 kW charging system.

