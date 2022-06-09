Meet EaS-E: India's first micro electric car with smart features and bold design

The PMV EaS-E quadricycle will be made available for purchase in India within the next few months.

PMV Electric has announced its smart electric quadricycle called EaS-E. The vehicle has been made available in a range of configurations(base/mid/long-range) extending from ₹4 lakh up to ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle can accommodate two occupants and gets some quite impressive features. Highlights of the car's features list include the use of Remote Parking Assist, Remote Connectivity/Diagnostics, and Cruise Control.

With a two-seater layout, the PMV EaS-E comes out as a rival to the Bajaj Qute. Spanning only 2,915 mm in length, the tiny footprint of the car or quadricycle allows it to be parked in the tiniest of parking spaces. Also, the 170 mm of ground clearance should allow for halt-free driving on all types of terrains.

Spanning only 2,915 mm in length, the tiny footprint of the car or quadricycle allows it to be parked in the tiniest of parking spaces.

At the heart of the electric quadricycle sits an electric motor delivering power to the front wheels. The motor source charge from an advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery which the company claims takes less than 4 straight hours to attain full charge from a regular household power outlet. The top speed of this car stands at 70 kmph and the full charge range is available in three configurations - 120/160/200 Km - depending upon the variant selection.

Some of the key features of this mini electric car include Steering Mounted Controls, OTA updates, Digital Instrument Cluster, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Electronically Controlled Mirrors, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning and LED Headlamps.

Made available in a dual-tone exterior theme, there is a range of exterior colour options to choose from including Sparkle Silver, Brilliant White, Deep Green, Passionate Red Peppy Orange, Pure Black Majestic Blue, Funky Yellow, Vintage Brown and Royal Beige.

The PMV EaS-E quadricycle will be made available for purchase in India within the next few months.

First Published Date: