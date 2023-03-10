Lamborghini Urus is going all-electric by 2029, but not before…

Lamborghini Urus has propelled the Italian supercar maker to astronomical highs and while purists may still rave about the ground-kissing ultra fast machines that have defined the company for years, their numbers are being drowned out by the roaring success of the Urus SUV. The company's top boss has now confirmed that there would also be an all-electric Lamborghini Urus by 2029. Sit down, purists!

Urus is the first-ever SUV from Lamborghini and was unveiled for the world in 2017 before being officially launched in 2019. It was brought to Indian shores within a month of its global launch and the model has quickly become the best-selling Lamborghini here and elsewhere. In India, around 80 per cent of Urus buyers are also first-time Lamborghini owners, prompting the company to also drive out the Urus Performante in November.

But the world is moving towards cleaner mobility solutions and ultra capable machines like Lamborghini Urus - inspiring as it may be - may not cut it with new-age and conscious buyers. The solution? An all-electric Urus. This was confirmed by Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann who reportedly said that Urus EV makes perfect sense.

Watch: Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review

Lamborghini is currently transitioning towards cleaner technology and has plug-in hybrids planned. But the Urus EV won't be its first all-electric offering. This title will be held by a 2+2 super grand tourer, expected at some point in 2028. This will be a completely new model and won't be based on anything that the company has at present. (Read more here)

The Italians though are determined to play the electric game and play it big. “There are four pillars in my head. Design and performance, these are things that we have always done. The other two? It is the perceived performance," Winkelmann had previously said. (Read more here)

The company announced just last year that it will invest a minimum of 1.8 billion euros to have a lineup of hybrids even as it then shifts towards fully-electric supercars.

