Cool ride? This electric scooter from Komaki has a fire-proof battery

Komaki has announced the launch of the Venice Eco high-speed electric scooter in India, right ahead of the festive season. Priced at ₹79,999 (ex-showroom), the Komaki Venice Eco comes with a six-by-four-inch third-generation TFT display along with other features. The automaker teased the TFT screen before unveiling the scooter. The teaser image also reveals one colour shade of the Venice Eco scooter.

The high-speed Komaki electric scooter will come in White and Blue shades, among others. Komaki claims that it will be available in seven different colour options. Also, its tab-like TFT display is claimed to come with a better navigation experience for the riders, while it also comes with an integrated music player as well. Komaki Venice Eco draws power from a Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LiPO4) battery, and there is a real-time lithium battery analyzer. Upon arrival, this will join the lineup of 11 low-speed and six high-speed electric two-wheelers from the brand.

Speaking about the Komaki Venice Eco electric scooter, Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division, said that the company is optimistic that the new e-scooter will further bolster the sales of the company. “Komaki has earned its repute in the green and clean mobility domain by manufacturing products which are of high quality, high performance, excellent strength, rigid design, low maintenance, and long life. I am optimistic that Venice Eco will further bolsters our customers’ trust in the brand Komaki and soon it will become synonymous with electric vehicles," said Malhotra.

Komaki has not revealed the powertrain specifications or performance details of the Venice Eco electric scooter. However, with the price point, it can be expected that the all-new electric scooter will target to compete with rivals such as Ola S1, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak, among others.

