Kia EV9 electric SUV could be showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Kia India has released a new teaser of a vehicle on their social media. It is the EV9 Concept that Kia might showcase at the Auto Expo 2023. The EV9 Concept was first revealed at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. The manufacturer is already working on a production-spec version of the vehicle whose spy shots are all over the internet.

The EV9 is an electric SUV with three-row seating. The idea behind the EV9 Concept was to fuse the characteristics of a bold SUV with the credentials of an electric vehicle. As of now, Kia is already selling the EV6 in the Indian market which is currently their flagship vehicle for India.

It is unlikely that the EV9 will launch in India anytime soon.

The EV9 Concept showcased many interesting elements such as a solar panel built into the hood, a pop-up steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, a 27-inch ultra-wide display and the interior was made up of sustainable materials. One of the most interesting elements of the concept was that it boasts a pillar-less design. The B-pillar on the concept SUV was missing which meant that Kia had to equip the EV9 Concept suicide doors which means that the rear door was not hinged to the C-pillar. Having said that, it is highly unlikely that the production-spec version will have the same pillar-less design as in the spy shots, the B-pillar is clearly visible.

There is a high chance that the production-spec EV9 will end up using the e-GMP platform that Hyundai and Kia are using for their electric vehicles. It is an electric skateboard platform that positions all four wheels at the corners and the battery pack is placed in the floor so there is no transmission tunnel and the interior space can be maximised.

The EV9 is expected to enter production state early next year so around Quarter one. Kia EV9 will be competing against the Rivian R1S, Tesla Model X and Mercedes-Benz EQS.

