Kia EV5 concept breaks cover previewing future electric SUV. Details here

Kia has uncovered the EV5 concept at the automaker's Chinese EV Day event previewing an upcoming pure electric SUV. The Kia EV5 concept appears to have taken design cues from the automaker's EV9, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January this year in India. Kia has stated that the EV5-derived electric SUV will go on sale in China later this year, which indicates that the South Korean car brand has already advanced much with this project. However, it has not revealed many details about the EV.

| Updated on: 21 Mar 2023, 07:15 AM
The Kia EV5 concept looks quite similar to the Kia EV9 that broke cover a few months back.
Kia claims the Ev5 concept is a pure design showcase for the future SUV, and it has not revealed any powertrain or platform details about the upcoming model. The exterior of the Kia EV5 comes with an upright and sleek sculpted shape, identical to the Kia EV9. It has a similar blunt front profile and vertically oriented sleek LED headlamps on the extreme outer edges. The front fenders and overall side profile of the car too appear similar to EV9. Moving to the rear, it gets bracket-shaped taillights that cover the entire width of the tailgate. It runs on 21-inch wheels with an asymmetrical design.

The Kia EV5 concept wears a custom shade of Iceberg Matte Green, which appears as a silver theme in the image revealed by the automaker. Also, it carries some subtle blue undertones.

Moving inside the cabin, Kia EV5 blends softer aesthetics with a masculine body. The dashboard gets a large single screen spanning half of the dashboard. Interestingly, it gets an octagonal steering wheel instead of a conventional circular wheel, with only a few sleek capacitative buttons on it. It doesn't come with any traditional centre console between the seats. Instead, a storage area is ahead of the seats, allowing the seating arrangement to appear like a bench.

Carrying another similarity to the EV9, the Kia EV5 gets swivelling seats. Kia EV5 also gets a full-length panoramic sunroof that acts as a solar panel. However, Kia has not revealed any detail about its functionality. Kia EV5 comes built with many sustainable materials, including recycled plastic bottles for the seats, doors, dashboard, and headliner.

21 Mar 2023
