Tesla cars groove to the tune of RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' song 

Published Mar 20, 2023

A video of Tesla cars putting up a lightshow in sync with Naatu Naatu has gone viral

It was posted by RRR's official Twitter handle

The video shows dozens of Teslas in a parking lot in New Jersey

 The cars sync their headlights with the beats of Naatu Naatu song

The lights go in and out, red and white depending on the beat being played

Tesla cars have a light show mode that can be accessed through its Toybox feature

 When activated, it allows programming of headlihts, taillights and turn signals to...

...flash and change colours in sync with music

 The song Naatu Naatu recently won Oscar for the ‘best original song’ category 
 It has been composed by MM Keeravani (in pic) while its lyrics have been written by Chandrabose
