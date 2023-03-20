Tesla cars groove to the tune of RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' song 

A video of Tesla cars putting up a lightshow in sync with Naatu Naatu has gone viral
It was posted by RRR's official Twitter handle
The video shows dozens of Teslas in a parking lot in New Jersey
The cars sync their headlights with the beats of Naatu Naatu song
The lights go in and out, red and white depending on the beat being played
Tesla cars have a light show mode that can be accessed through its Toybox feature
When activated, it allows programming of headlihts, taillights and turn signals to...
...flash and change colours in sync with music
The song Naatu Naatu recently won Oscar for the ‘best original song’ category