HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Electric Suv Concept Breaks, Pumps Out 650 Hp

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 electric SUV concept breaks, pumps out 650 hp

Jeep has uncovered the Wrangler Magneto 3.0 electric SUV concept at the annual Easter Jeep Safari event in Moab, Utah. The Wrangler Magneto 3.0 concept comes with an updated electric motor, promising to pup out 650 hp of peak power. Jeep has been tasing the Wrangler Magneto concept for quite some time as part of its electrification strategy. The latest version shows what the battery-electric powered Wrangler can be capable of.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2023, 16:37 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 concept is based on a two-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 concept is based on a two-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 concept is based on a two-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 concept is based on a two-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

Jeep’s latest concept indicates what we can expect from the automaker in the future. The future EVs from the automaker would include a fully electric off-road Wrangler Magneto designed to tackle the most challenging terrains. The concept is based on a two-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a fully electric motor hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission initially tuned to deliver 370 Nm of torque and 285 hp of power.

Also Read : This Chinese compact electric hatchback can rival Tata Tiago EV in India

As part of Stellantis-owned brands, like its sister automotive brands Dodge and Ram, Jeep is striving for 50 per cent of its total sales by 2030 to be fully electric under the automobile company's Dare Forward 2030 strategy. The Wrangler Magneto would be a key part of that plan. The SUV specialist brand will launch three fully electric cars by 2025 in North America and Europe as part of the company's commitment to zero-emission mobility.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Byd Seal
| Electric | Automatic
₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Grand Cherokee (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Grand Cherokee
1995 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹77.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Among these three electric SUVs, the first one will be the Jeep Avenger compact SUV promising around 400 km range on a single charge. This would come with a higher stance for offroading. The other two electric cars set for North America are the Jeep Recon, and Wagoneer S. The Jeep Wagoneer S will come as an upscale electric SUV with up to 643 km range.

The automaker known for its rugged SUVs equipped with the legendary 4x4 capability is transitioning towards 4xe technology, which Jeep says is more powerful with instant torque enabling the SUVs to overcome tough challenges of rock or hill climbing in an easier manner.

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2023, 16:37 PM IST
TAGS: Wrangler Jeep Jeep Jeep Wrangler electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Can you identify the Logo? Test your brand knowledge with the ultimate logo quiz experience.
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
3% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 759
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city