This Chinese compact electric hatchback can rival Tata Tiago EV in India

BYD has revealed its smallest electric car Seagull which stands slightly bigger than Tiago EV
BYD Seagull EV measures 3,780 mm in length, about 10 mm longer than Tiago EV
In terms of height and width too, the BYD Seagull is marginally bigger than Tiago EV
However, it comes equipped with bigger batteries with a 30 kWh unit along with a larger 38 kWh
Tata Tiago EV is offered with two sizes of battery units with the 24 kWh lithium-ion pack being the larger one
BYD claims ths smaller battery pack inside Seagull can run up to 305 kms on a single charge
It is nearly the same of Tiago EV's maximum range of 315 kms on a single charge
BYD does not have any immediate plans to launch the Seagull EV in India
BYD currently sells electric cars like Atto3 and e6 MPV in India