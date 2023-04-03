This Chinese compact electric hatchback can rival Tata Tiago EV in India

Published Apr 03, 2023

BYD has revealed its smallest electric car Seagull which stands slightly bigger than Tiago EV

BYD Seagull EV measures 3,780 mm in length, about 10 mm longer than Tiago EV

In terms of height and width too, the BYD Seagull is marginally bigger than Tiago EV

However, it comes equipped with bigger batteries with a 30 kWh unit along with a larger 38 kWh

Tata Tiago EV is offered with two sizes of battery units with the 24 kWh lithium-ion pack being the larger one

BYD claims ths smaller battery pack inside Seagull can run up to 305 kms on a single charge

It is nearly the same of Tiago EV's maximum range of 315 kms on a single charge

BYD does not have any immediate plans to launch the Seagull EV in India

BYD currently sells electric cars like Atto3 and e6 MPV in India
