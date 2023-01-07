HT Auto
iVoomi Energy EV batteries receive ARAI certification under AIS 156 amendment

Electric two-wheeler maker, iVoomi Energy has announced that the company’s lithium-ion battery packs have received the AIS 156 authorisation under Amendment III Phase 1 from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). The company says its batteries meet the necessary safety, protection and performance parameters required for the ARAI certification.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Jan 2023, 18:41 PM
iVoomi Energy has presently met the AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 1 requirements and will update its batteries to meet Phase 2 requirements by April 2023
Under the AIS 156 amendment announced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) last year, the lithium-ion battery for electric two-wheelers needs to meet all essential safety norms including overcharge protection, an additional safety fuse, charger and battery communication and more. The company further said that it is working to meet the certifications under AIS 156 Amendment Phase 2 by April 2023 and will be submitting the corresponding documents to the ARAI this month.

Commenting on the development, Ashwin Bhandari, CEO and co-founder - iVoomi Energy said, “We are committed to serving our customers with industry-leading, trustworthy products. iVoomi Energy complies with the new regulations set forth by the governing authorities, which further support the amendments to the battery regulation. We welcome the compliances and strongly believe that it will be easy for the government authorities to stop, disable, and control the subsidies on the non-regulated products that are still being circulated in the market."

iVoomi Energy has production facilities in Pune, Noida and Ahmedanagar with an annual capacity of 720 megawatts. The company manufactures lithium ion batteries for its electric scooter range. iVoomi has a strong presence in Maharashtra and will be expanding to other domestic markets soon. It is also working on Battery 3.0, its next generation of battery packs that will come with IoT support for real-time performance and battery health monitoring, adhering to the guidelines and restrictions set by the government.

First Published Date: 07 Jan 2023, 18:41 PM IST
TAGS: iVoomi battery safety battery safety norms
