iPhone maker Foxconn's entry into EV industry showcased at Geneva Motor Show.

At the 2024 Geneva International Motor Show, Foxconn, known for producing Apple iPhones, unveiled the Foxtron Model B, a five-door hatchback. This production-ready urban SUV aims to compete with electric vehicles like the Jeep Avenger, Kia Niro, and Volkswagen ID.3. Designed in collaboration with the renowned Italian design house Pininfarina, the Model B boasts a stylish and aerodynamic body.

The Foxconn Model B measures 1865 mm in width, 1530 mm in height, with a 2800 mm wheelbase, and an overall length of 4300 mm, putting it in the same size range as competitors like the Kia Niro, Jeep Avenger, and Volkswagen ID.3.

The Foxconn Model B measures 1865 mm in width, 1530 mm in height, with a 2800 mm wheelbase, and an overall length of 4300 mm, putting it in the same s

With dimensions of 1865 mm in width, 1530 mm in height, a 2800 mm wheelbase, and 4300 mm overall length, the Foxconn Model B is comparable in size to its main rivals which include the global models like the Kia Niro, Jeep Avenger and Volkswagen ID.3. While specific details about its electric powertrain and battery remain undisclosed, Foxconn claims the Model B will offer a range of 500 kilometers.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 160 Kmph 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 170 Kmph 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV 50 kWh 400 Km ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs View Details Tata Punch EV 35 Kwh 85 Kmph 421 km ₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 100 Kmph 230 km ₹ 6.99 - 8.58 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Featuring an aerodynamic body, a bonnet duct, and a D-pillar ‘air curtain’, the Model B focuses on maximizing electric range by optimising airflow. Pininfarina emphasises that the Model B showcased at Geneva is not a concept but a ‘product vision’ that closely resembles the vehicle intended for showrooms.

The Model B is part of Foxtron's lineup of concepts developed on the in-house developed MIH (Mobility in Harmony) modular architecture. Among these concepts are the slightly larger Model C, the Model E sedan, the Model T bus, and the Model V dual-cab pick-up. Pininfarina has styled only the Model B and Model E among the Foxtron models.

Also Read : iPhone-maker Apple stops work on electric car, Tesla CEO reacts

Foxtron is a collaboration between Foxconn and Taiwanese carmaker Yulon Motor Company, established in 2020 to expedite the research, development, and production of electric vehicles in Taiwan. This collaboration focuses on a modular electric vehicle platform, with Pininfarina – majority-owned by Indian industrial giant Mahindra since 2015 – contracted for design work.

Pininfarina, renowned for designing iconic cars such as various Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, and Lancia models, as well as designs for Peugeot, General Motors, and Ford, partnered with Croatian hypercar maker Rimac to produce its own hypercar, the Pininfarina Battista. In 2022, the Battista set a record 0-100km/h acceleration time of 1.86 seconds – a record later surpassed by the Aspark Owl.

First Published Date: