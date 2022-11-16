HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Indian Air Force Inducts 12 Tata Nexon Electric Vehicles In Its Fleet

Indian Air Force inducts 12 Tata Nexon electric vehicles in its fleet

The IAF is planning to gradually increase the usage of electric vehicles in its fleet in a progressive manner.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2022, 11:21 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has added a batch of Tata Nexon electric vehicles to its fleet in order to reduce carbon emissions, keeping up the government's initiative on introduction of green mobility. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari flagged off the first batch of 12 electric vehicles to be inducted in the IAF fleet in the presence of other senior officers and staff.

The force is planning to gradually increase the usage of electric vehicles in its fleet in a progressive manner by replacing the downgraded conventional vehicles. IAF is also planning augmentation of the e-vehicles ecosystem at various Force bases, including installation of charging infrastructure. "The first batch of electric cars introduced today will be deployed in Delhi NCR units for performance monitoring and analysis," the IAF said.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Haval H6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Haval H6
1498 cc | Diesel Manual
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Elantra 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Elantra 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : Over 1,000 people tricked by fraudsters selling Ola e-scooters; 20 arrested

The IAF has also joined hands with the Indian Army for the ongoing procurement of electric buses and electric cars to create a standardised inventory of vehicles. It said these proactive measures reaffirms IAF's commitment to the national objective of transformation towards environment-friendly mobility.

In a separate development, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which manages a total of 137 airports, has also said that it is working towards switching to electric vehicles (EVs) and is encouraging the airport service providers for inducting EVs and developing charging infrastructure at airports. The move is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transitioning towards electric mobility. The institution aims to achieve 100 per cent target for switching over to electric vehicles by 2030.

AAI has initially inducted 10 electric vehicles for official use at its corporate and regional headquarters in New Delhi while a total of 45 e-vehicles had been engaged at AAI airports' offices across the country through direct purchase from original equipment manufacturers/hiring for airside operations' city-side usage.

 

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2022, 11:18 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Nexon EV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Honda_City_2_million
Why this Honda City is so special
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
Toyota Innova Hycross teased in India for the first time
Toyota Innova Hycross teased in India for the first time
₹27 lakh discount! Mercedes hacks down EV prices in China to bolster sales
27 lakh discount! Mercedes hacks down EV prices in China to bolster sales
Indian Air Force inducts 12 Tata Nexon electric vehicles in its fleet
Indian Air Force inducts 12 Tata Nexon electric vehicles in its fleet
The original hybrid car is back and back with a bang
The original hybrid car is back and back with a bang

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city