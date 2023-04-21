In pics: Volvo EX90 Excellence four-seater Swedish Maybach promises 650 km range
Volvo EX90 Excellence is a twin-row, four-seater SUV carrying the same powertrain as Volvo EX90.
Visually, the Volvo EX90 Excellence looks same as the standard EX90, but it gets a dual tone paint theme that is identical to Maybach theme and 22-inch distinctive alloy wheels.
Volvo EX90 excellence SUV comes with a simple yet appealing cabin with a plain-looking dashboard that gets a vertically oriented large touchscreen infotainment system complemented by a large instrument cluster.
Instead of a bench, the SUV gets a second row with two individual seats offering more comfort and space to the occupants.
A key feature inside the cabin is the centre armrest integrated storage for the rear occupants that has enough space to hold a large bottle and two glasses.
The centre armrest comes with some classy touch panels that enhances the appeal of the already luxurious cabin.
The 111 kWh battery pack onboard the EX90 Excellence offers 650 km range on a single charge.
First Published Date: 21 Apr 2023, 11:00 AM IST
TAGS: Volvo EX90 Volvo Volvo EX90 Excellence electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car
