In pics: Volkswagen ID.Buzz microbus breaks cover along with a Cargo variant
2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz passenger microbus will come with a five-seat configuration, while the Cargo variant will only have front two seats.
Volkswagen has unveiled the 2022 ID.Buzz electric microbus for both passenger and commercial vehicle segment. The two models, which are electric renditions of the iconic Kombi or Bulli from the past, will go into production later this year.
2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz aims to continue the legacy of the Kombi or Bulli almost 72 years after the carmaker assembled the first editions of the iconic vehicle.
The Volkswagen ID.Buzz Passenger electric microbus can seat up to five people. The rear seats can be folded to open up more space for luggage. Volkswagen says that it will also have a six-seater variant soon.
Volkswagen has not revealed details about the engine or the electric range of the ID.Buzz yet. The microbus will come with a 82-kWh battery pack and a 201-horsepower electric motor with a 145 kmph top speed. Volkswagen said that the battery can be recharged from 5 percent to 80 percent in just 30 minutes using a fast charger.
2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz is based on the German carmaker's Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB) platform. Currently, 30 percent of the electric vehicles produced by the group are based on MEB. By 2025, Volkswagen aims to take the figures to 80 percent.
First Published Date: 10 Mar 2022, 09:01 AM IST
