Hyundai teases Ioniq 6 EV with aerodynamic rear design and LED taillights

Ahead of the official debut of its second fully-electric car Ioniq 6, Hyundai has teased yet another image of the upcoming electric sedan. In the latest teaser, Hyundai showcased the aerodynamic rear design of the Ioniq 6. The teaser comes a day after the Korean carmaker showcased the connected LED taillights at the rear.

The latest teaser video was shared by Hyundai, describing the design as ‘aesthetic and aerodynamic’, Hyundai says the design of the Ioniq 6 will make driving experience ‘more agile and sustainable by making the air flow around the vehicle smooth’.

Hyundai is likely to unveil the Ioniq 6 in coming days. The carmaker had earlier shared sketches of the upcoming Ioniq 6. It has already released two images as teasers of the actual car. These are the first in a series of six teasers to come in the next few days, revealing the looks of the electric vehicle.

On Thursday, Hyundai had shared a short video shows the LED connected taillights at the rear which also has patterns on it. Hyundai says, “With aesthetical and aerodynamical design, Ioniq 6 is where your life changes. Ioniq 6, with a silhouette we’ve only dreamed of, is shaped with glass-like, transparent textures that reflect light exquisitely. It will connect you to another dimension, and evoke a new era."

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will share the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with Ioniq 5, the Korean carmaker's first fully-electric vehicle. This is the same platform Kia also uses for its first electric car - the EV6.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan is likely to come equipped with a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is expected to get both single motor and dual-motor setup. The latter is expected to churn out maximum power of around 300 horsepower. Hyundai may also offer an N variant of the Ioniq 6 electric sedan, which is likely to share its characteristics with the Kia EV6 GT.

As far as charging capacity is concerned, Hyundai Ioniq 6 is likely to come equipped with an 800-volt technology and could withstand a load of up to 240 kW.

