Hyundai Kona electric SUV gets two new colour options in India

Hyundai now gets two more colour options other than the white and black offered earlier with dual tone roof. Kona is the only electric offering from the Korean carmaker in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2022, 17:30 PM
Hyundai Motor has introduced two new colour options on the Kona electric SUV. The Korean carmaker has added Fiery Red and Phantom Gray as two new exterior colour choices. These colours will be available in dual-tone option with a blacked-out roof. Earlier, Kona electric SUV was offered with white or black options in India. Kona is the only electric vehicle the Korean carmaker sells in India. It is yet to offer the N Line version of the electric SUV, which is available in the global markets.

Hyundai Kona electric SUV is available in India at a starting price of 23.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium variants and goes up to 24.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium Dual-Tone variants.

Hyundai Kona 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona comes packed with a 39.2kW Lithium-ion battery pack which supports DC fast charging. It offers a range of around 452 kms on a single charge. The Kona SUV can be recharged up to 80 percent using the DC fast charging within 57 minutes. With regular SC charging, the Kona can be recharged fully in a little more than six hours.

The Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor that powers the Kona SUV can generate maximum output of 136 PS and peak torque of 395 Nm.

The Kona SUV comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The display also offers vital information like battery status, charging status among others. The digital driver display also offers tyre pressure monitoring system. The paddle shifters help drivers with regenerative braking. Kona offers three drive modes which include Eco, Comfort and Sport.

As far as safety is concerned, Hyundai Kona offers six airbags, vehicle stability management, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-start assist control among others.

Hyundai Kona SUV was launched in India in July, 2019. Since then the SUV has not received any major upgrade despite facelift versions launched abroad. Kona has not been as successful as some of its rivals in India in terms of sales. Besides MG ZS EV, Tata's Nexon EV too has fared better on sales charts.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2022, 17:30 PM IST
TAGS: Kona Hyundai Kona Hyundai Motor
