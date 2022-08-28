Hyundai Ioniq 6 fetches over 37,000 orders in just 24 hours. Know where

Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes in two different battery and two motor options.

Hyundai claims that it has received 37,446 pre-orders for the all-new Ioniq 6 electric car in South Korea on the very first day of pre-sales. This even beats the pre-orders for the Kia EV6, which fetched more than 21,000 reservations on the first day in the South Korean market. Also, Hyundai Ioniq 6's pre-orders have beaten the Hyundai Ioniq 5 as well, which fetched 23,760 reservations on the first day in February last year.

(In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan launched)

Priced at $39,000, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 was unveiled at the Busan Motor Show in July this year. Based on the automaker's E-GMParchitecture, this electric sedan comes available in two battery versions: 53.0 kWh and 77.4 kWh. Hyundai claims the car is capable of offering up to 610 km range on a single charge.

The car gets two drivetrain options as well. One model comes with a single motor and rear-wheel drive setup. The other gets a dual motor and all-wheel drive configuration. The top-of-the-line model is claimed to be capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 5.1 seconds.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with fast charging technology that allows the EV to be recharged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes, claims the automaker. It also gets a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system that powers ex6ternal devices through the charging port.

Hyundai is also planning to launch the car in the US and European markets soon, where it is likely to see an overwhelming response as well. However, delivery of the electric vehicle is expected to commence in late 2023. The car would compete with rivals like Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2 and BMW i4 in the international market.

