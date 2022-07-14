HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Hyundai Ioniq 6 Electric Sedan Launched; To Rival Tesla Model 3 Ev

In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan launched; to rival Tesla Model 3 EV

The much-awaited Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan is here with a sleek design and powerful battery-motor set-up that promises satisfactory performance. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jul 2022, 11:35 AM
Hyundai has launched its first much-awaited electric sedan, Ioniq 6 in South Korea. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will compete with the likes Tesla Model 3 electric sedan. Hyundai Motor Group has planned to launch as many as 31 all-electric models till 2030.
1/6
Hyundai has launched its first much-awaited electric sedan, Ioniq 6 in South Korea. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will compete with the likes Tesla Model 3 electric sedan. Hyundai Motor Group has planned to launch as many as 31 all-electric models till 2030. (REUTERS)
Hyundai has launched its first much-awaited electric sedan, Ioniq 6 in South Korea. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will compete with the likes Tesla Model 3 electric sedan. Hyundai Motor Group has planned to launch as many as 31 all-electric models till 2030.
Hyundai has launched its first much-awaited electric sedan, Ioniq 6 in South Korea. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will compete with the likes Tesla Model 3 electric sedan. Hyundai Motor Group has planned to launch as many as 31 all-electric models till 2030.
The new Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a wheelbase that measures up to 2,950 mm. The electric sedan is of 4,855 mm in length, 1,880 mm wide and 1,495 mm tall.
2/6
The new Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a wheelbase that measures up to 2,950 mm. The electric sedan is of 4,855 mm in length, 1,880 mm wide and 1,495 mm tall.
The new Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a wheelbase that measures up to 2,950 mm. The electric sedan is of 4,855 mm in length, 1,880 mm wide and 1,495 mm tall.
The new Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a wheelbase that measures up to 2,950 mm. The electric sedan is of 4,855 mm in length, 1,880 mm wide and 1,495 mm tall.
The design of the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV is clean with a slanting roofline and coupe-ish profile. The rear of electric sedan looks like a Porsche spoiler.  
3/6
The design of the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV is clean with a slanting roofline and coupe-ish profile. The rear of electric sedan looks like a Porsche spoiler.  
The design of the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV is clean with a slanting roofline and coupe-ish profile. The rear of electric sedan looks like a Porsche spoiler.  
The design of the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV is clean with a slanting roofline and coupe-ish profile. The rear of electric sedan looks like a Porsche spoiler.  
The interior of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a 12-inch infotainment system, multiple USB Type-C and Type A ports. It will also support for Android Auto and Apple Carplay along with 64-colour ambient lighting.   
4/6
The interior of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a 12-inch infotainment system, multiple USB Type-C and Type A ports. It will also support for Android Auto and Apple Carplay along with 64-colour ambient lighting.   
The interior of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a 12-inch infotainment system, multiple USB Type-C and Type A ports. It will also support for Android Auto and Apple Carplay along with 64-colour ambient lighting.   
The interior of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a 12-inch infotainment system, multiple USB Type-C and Type A ports. It will also support for Android Auto and Apple Carplay along with 64-colour ambient lighting.   

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
The Hyundai Ioniq 6’s infotainment system will provide real-time travel radius mapping based on the current state of charge. The system’s connected car services also help search and plan the best route to include a charging station along the way. The EV also offers Hyundai SmartSense, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, ensuring safety and convenience for the passengers.
5/6
The Hyundai Ioniq 6’s infotainment system will provide real-time travel radius mapping based on the current state of charge. The system’s connected car services also help search and plan the best route to include a charging station along the way. The EV also offers Hyundai SmartSense, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, ensuring safety and convenience for the passengers.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6’s infotainment system will provide real-time travel radius mapping based on the current state of charge. The system’s connected car services also help search and plan the best route to include a charging station along the way. The EV also offers Hyundai SmartSense, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, ensuring safety and convenience for the passengers.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6’s infotainment system will provide real-time travel radius mapping based on the current state of charge. The system’s connected car services also help search and plan the best route to include a charging station along the way. The EV also offers Hyundai SmartSense, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, ensuring safety and convenience for the passengers.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with long-range 77.4 kWh battery pack and it has been paired with two electric motors for 320 hp and 605 Nm of torque. The EV can also be paired to a single motor for maximum range. There is also a 53 kWh battery pack paired with a single motor, however, the official numbers of this trim has not been revealed. Hyundai claims that the Ioniq 6 electric sedan can touch 100 kmph in 5.1 seconds.
6/6
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with long-range 77.4 kWh battery pack and it has been paired with two electric motors for 320 hp and 605 Nm of torque. The EV can also be paired to a single motor for maximum range. There is also a 53 kWh battery pack paired with a single motor, however, the official numbers of this trim has not been revealed. Hyundai claims that the Ioniq 6 electric sedan can touch 100 kmph in 5.1 seconds.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with long-range 77.4 kWh battery pack and it has been paired with two electric motors for 320 hp and 605 Nm of torque. The EV can also be paired to a single motor for maximum range. There is also a 53 kWh battery pack paired with a single motor, however, the official numbers of this trim has not been revealed. Hyundai claims that the Ioniq 6 electric sedan can touch 100 kmph in 5.1 seconds.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with long-range 77.4 kWh battery pack and it has been paired with two electric motors for 320 hp and 605 Nm of torque. The EV can also be paired to a single motor for maximum range. There is also a 53 kWh battery pack paired with a single motor, however, the official numbers of this trim has not been revealed. Hyundai claims that the Ioniq 6 electric sedan can touch 100 kmph in 5.1 seconds.
First Published Date: 14 Jul 2022, 11:35 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Ioniq 6 Ioniq 6 Hyundai EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric mobility Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Kit launched at ₹46,000
Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Kit launched at 46,000
Honda H-RV facelift debuts in Japan as ZR-V, gets e:HEV hybrid tech like City
Honda H-RV facelift debuts in Japan as ZR-V, gets e:HEV hybrid tech like City
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan launched; to rival Tesla Model 3 EV
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan launched; to rival Tesla Model 3 EV
Anand Mahindra is all praises for Tata Motors; calls it ‘strong competitor’
Anand Mahindra is all praises for Tata Motors; calls it ‘strong competitor’
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city