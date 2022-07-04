HT Auto
Hero Electric rolls out e-scooters from Mahindra's Pithampur plant

Hero Electric aims to bolster its alliance and share its R&D expertise with Mahindra to develop newer technologies and products for domestic and overseas markets.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2022, 01:25 PM
Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Hero Electric has announced the roll-out of its first batch of electric scooters from Mahindra Group's Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh. This comes under Hero Electric's five-year-long partnership with Mahindra as part of its growth and expansion strategy. Electric two-wheelers have been witnessing increasing demand from consumers across the country with a growing focus on shifting to electric mobility from traditional combustion engine-powered mobility. Hero Electric is one of the largest players in this segment. The auto company aims to increase its business further.

Hero Electric further said that as part of this strategic alliance with Mahindra, Optima and NYX electric scooters will be manufactured at the Pithampur facility. Besides sharing space to build electric vehicles, the partnership would provide a platform for jointly working to develop and share the supply chain for all new electric offerings, claimed the company. Also, both the companies will bolster this alliance and share their R&D expertise to develop newer technologies and products for domestic and overseas markets.

Speaking on the announcement, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said that the e-mobility company strongly believes in like-minded strategic partnerships to offer true value for money products in electric mobility. “Our 20 plus strong relationships with preferred partners in the field of charging, servicing, rapid charging, swapping etc are helping us build a robust EV ecosystem not only for us but for the whole EV category. Tie-up with Mahindra is one such alliance that we are proud of. The two teams have been working closely for seamless integration of the manufacturing process and offer to the customer the same level of global quality that are produced from our Ludhiana plant. With this tie up, we are now well on our way to the half a million capacity that we had planned few months back," he further added.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2022, 01:22 PM IST
TAGS: electric scooter EV Hero Electric Mahindra
