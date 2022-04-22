Hero Electric and Even Cargo to deploy 10,000 women-only delivery EVs by 2025

Hero Electric has announced its partnership with Even Cargo, India’s first women-only delivery platform, in order to strengthen its presence in the last-mile delivery segment. Hero Electric and Even Cargo together aim to create the first-ever women-only delivery EV fleet in India by introducing more than 10,000 EVs to be driven by women riders. The company targets to achieve this number by 2025.

The EV maker announced that this move has been aimed to ‘empower’ women by creating employment opportunities. Hero Electric has deployed the EV fleet across the major Indian cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “We are glad to partner with Even Cargo and have the utmost regard for their vision to support women by enabling them to avail diverse socio-economic status by creating employment opportunities. At Hero, we consistently strive towards delivering the best across all sectors that establish an ecosystem that transforms the way India travels."

The EV maker also informed that it will be providing special training sessions to the women riders and their family members. These session will teach the riders road readiness of the vehicle, repairs, and basic know-how of re-boot. In addition, the training session will also train the riders about necessary information on loans, interest rates, and subsidies to women riders as well as their family members.

The company aims to target a 65% B2B market share and to attain this, Hero is expanding its partnerships with fleet players in the EV segment.

“Such B2B partnerships are all set to change the dynamics of the EV segment, where multiple players will exchange and utilize their expertise and strengths to grow together. We will continue to leverage our resources and support more such communities to fasten EV penetration in the country," added Gill.

