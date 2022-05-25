Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at ₹41,999

Greta Electric Scooters on Wednesday announced the launch of the Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter at a starting price of ₹41,999 (ex-showroom). The scooter has been offered with a range of optional batteries and charger. The new battery-powered offering by Greta Electric has been offered in a range of colours such as Green, Jet Black, Glossy Grey, Majestic Magenta, True Blue and Candy White.

The new Greta Harper ZX Series-I sources power from a BLDC motor. This motor in return juices up from 48-60 Volt Li-Ion battery options. The company claims that the scooter comes with optimised charger technology that offers a full charge in five hours and a dash charge of 80% in three hours. The scooter can in fact be charged from any power plug, claims the EV maker.

The two-wheeler has been offered in three riding modes Eco, City and Turbo Mode. In the top configuration, it is capable of touching 100 Km per charge in Eco mode, however, in City and Turbo modes, the range drops up to 80 km and 70 km respectively.

Some of the key features of the scooter include DRLs, Electronic Braking System, Anti Theft Alarm System, and Smart Shift for easy and efficient operations. Other feature highlights of the new model include LED digital instrument cluster display, keyless start, Find My Vehicle Alarm, a USB port (2.0 USB) for added convenience.

The scooter has been offered with a 3-year battery warranty and various battery configurations such as:

V2 48v-24Ah for 60 km per charge ( ₹ 17,000 - ₹ 20,000)

17,000 - 20,000) V3 48v-30Ah for 100 km per charge ( ₹ 22,000 - ₹ 25,000)

22,000 - 25,000) V2+60v-24Ah for 60 kms per charge ( ₹ 21,000 - ₹ 24,000)

21,000 - 24,000) V3+60v-30Ah for100 kms per charge ( ₹ 27,000 - ₹ 31,000)

Depending on the customer's choice, the pricing of the charger would range from ₹ 3000 to ₹ 5000. Bookings for the new scooter have commenced at a token amount of ₹2,000.

The vehicle deliveries are set to take place within 45-75 days as per the booking sequence, says the company.

