Greta Electric Scooters to set up new manufacturing facility in Faridabad

Greta Electric Scooters' manufacturing facility will have a capacity of producing 30,000 units annually.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2022, 01:19 PM
File phot of Greta Glide electric scooter
Electric vehicle manufacturer Greta Electric Scooters on Monday announced that it will be setting up a new manufacturing unit at Faridabad. With this move, the company aims to expand its footprint in the north Indian market as well as cater to the growing demand of electric vehicles. The location of the factory is also significant because it is close to the National Capital Region and has easy access to the northern belt of the country.

Greta Electric Scooters' manufacturing facility will have a capacity of producing 30,000 units annually and all models of the company will be produced here. Thanks to the location of the factory, the move will help reduce both cost and time to get products out to the market. This will help the EV maker's electric scooters to reach its dealerships in 15-20 days across the region. “This marks (Greta's) unrelenting commitment to a greener world, with a commute that does not harm the environment," said Raj Mehta, Founder of Greta Electric Scooters.

(Also read | Greta Electric Scooters teases new electric scooter ahead of launch)

The company also plans to initiate an education drive so as to get more and more people take the EV route. “(This will be) our small contribution to the GOI's pledge to be zero-emission by 2030. We intend to look at local talent to fill vacancies that our expansion drive opens up," Mehta added.

Greta Electric Scooters offers products that offer comfort and performance with mileage in the range of 100 km per charge. All four models offered by the company come with DRL, EBS, reverse mode, ATA System, smart shift, digital instrument cluster display, keyless start, disc brakes and anti-theft alarm. The company's electric scooters come in various colours and light designer consoles with extra-large storage space.

 

First Published Date: 16 May 2022, 01:17 PM IST
TAGS: Greta Electric Scooters electric scooter electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
