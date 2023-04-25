Gogoro begins battery swapping stations in India, with new electric scooters

Last year, Taiwan-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Gogoro entered the Indian market by launching their battery-swapping pilot service in India. Now, the brand has launched its battery-swapping platform and smart scooter in Delhi NCR. Gogoro has four battery-swapping stations in Gurugram and two in Delhi. Gogoro has a strategic partnership with Zypp Electric which will be using new scooters for last-mile deliveries.

Gogoro claims that the battery-swapping stations are weather-proof and they can provide more than 200 battery swaps on a daily basis. These stations will be modular in nature so that they can fit in different places. They are also claimed to be self-sustainable for 64 hours so that they can work even if there is a blackout. The company says that with this technology, battery swapping will take just six seconds which is quite interesting.

The stations run on software that can manage the hardware and it also keeps a constant check on how the batteries are operating and it can also interfere, if needed. The electric scooters that Gogoro is using come with smart connectivity and app integration.

Gogoro begins battery swapping in India

Speaking on Gogoro’s India partnerships, Gogoro General Manager for India, Kaushik Burman, said "India is a critical market for Gogoro and with the launch of our B2B pilot with Zypp, we are confident that we can bring the best-in-class EV technology and infrastructure to the Indian market. Our ongoing partnerships, especially in the last mile mobility space, are a testament to our commitment to the region and we look forward to expanding our business in the country and scaling our operations."

“Imagine the potential of a 6-second swap in growing EV-led last-mile deliveries where Zypp Electric is already doing 1 delivery every second. This partnership with Gogoro, a Global EV Player with its state-of-the-art swapping stations technology will surely boost the number of deliveries per day and earnings for delivery executives and give them the confidence to go the extra mile," said Akash Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Zypp Electric.

First Published Date: