HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Gogoro Begins Battery Swapping Stations In India, With New Electric Scooters For Zypp

Gogoro begins battery swapping stations in India, with new electric scooters

Last year, Taiwan-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Gogoro entered the Indian market by launching their battery-swapping pilot service in India. Now, the brand has launched its battery-swapping platform and smart scooter in Delhi NCR. Gogoro has four battery-swapping stations in Gurugram and two in Delhi. Gogoro has a strategic partnership with Zypp Electric which will be using new scooters for last-mile deliveries.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2023, 13:26 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Gogoro claims that a battery can be swapped in just six seconds.
Gogoro claims that a battery can be swapped in just six seconds.
Gogoro claims that a battery can be swapped in just six seconds.
Gogoro claims that a battery can be swapped in just six seconds.

Gogoro claims that the battery-swapping stations are weather-proof and they can provide more than 200 battery swaps on a daily basis. These stations will be modular in nature so that they can fit in different places. They are also claimed to be self-sustainable for 64 hours so that they can work even if there is a blackout. The company says that with this technology, battery swapping will take just six seconds which is quite interesting.

The stations run on software that can manage the hardware and it also keeps a constant check on how the batteries are operating and it can also interfere, if needed. The electric scooters that Gogoro is using come with smart connectivity and app integration.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Pure Ev Epluto 7g (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Epluto 7g
₹83,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus
₹92,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Epluto
₹71,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Detel Ev Easy Plus (HT Auto photo)
Detel Ev Easy Plus
₹39,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Etrance Neo (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Etrance Neo
₹78,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R
₹1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Gogoro begins battery swapping in India
Gogoro begins battery swapping in India
Gogoro begins battery swapping in India
Gogoro begins battery swapping in India

Speaking on Gogoro’s India partnerships, Gogoro General Manager for India, Kaushik Burman, said "India is a critical market for Gogoro and with the launch of our B2B pilot with Zypp, we are confident that we can bring the best-in-class EV technology and infrastructure to the Indian market. Our ongoing partnerships, especially in the last mile mobility space, are a testament to our commitment to the region and we look forward to expanding our business in the country and scaling our operations."

“Imagine the potential of a 6-second swap in growing EV-led last-mile deliveries where Zypp Electric is already doing 1 delivery every second. This partnership with Gogoro, a Global EV Player with its state-of-the-art swapping stations technology will surely boost the number of deliveries per day and earnings for delivery executives and give them the confidence to go the extra mile," said Akash Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Zypp Electric.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2023, 13:26 PM IST
TAGS: Gogoro electric mobility Battery-swapping electric vehicles EV electric scooters
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 789 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city