GM recalls Hummer EV over battery connector issue, around 424 units impacted

General Motors has voluntarily recalled the GMC Hummer EV over a battery connector issue, claims a report by GM Authority. The automaker dubs this a customer satisfaction programme. The automaker has explained that the connector has the potential to corrode and eventually result in water entering the battery pack itself. If there's a concern with the high-voltage battery pack connector, a warning light may appear on the electric pickup truck's instrument cluster display.

(Also Read: Diesel cars with BS 4 engines to be banned in Delhi from October 1. Here is why)

However, General Motors has not mentioned any notable hazards associated with the issue, apart from the fact that the battery pack could be damaged. The automaker also said that the certified service technicians would apply more AC Delco RTV engine sealant to the Hummer EV's high-voltage battery connector. As the car brand claims, this should be enough to prevent potential corrosion and keep water from leaking into the highly powerful battery pack.

The report claims that approximately 424 Hummer EVs are expected to be impacted by the high-voltage battery connector issue. In addition to the 2022 Hummer EV, GM's BrightDrop EV600 is also impacted by this recall. The report further stated that owners of potentially impacted vehicles would be notified directly by GM. They will have to make an appointment at a local dealer to get the issue fixed.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most talked about electric vehicles. This electric pickup truck is being considered for the use of the US Army as well, just like the internal combustion engine-powered Hummer that served the armed forces for a long time.

First Published Date: