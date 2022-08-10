HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Gm Recalls Hummer Ev Over Battery Connector Issue, Around 424 Units Impacted

GM recalls Hummer EV over battery connector issue, around 424 units impacted

The affected GMC Hummer EVs stand the risk of water leakage into the battery pack.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2022, 10:59 AM
Hummer EV.
Hummer EV.
Hummer EV.
Hummer EV.

General Motors has voluntarily recalled the GMC Hummer EV over a battery connector issue, claims a report by GM Authority. The automaker dubs this a customer satisfaction programme. The automaker has explained that the connector has the potential to corrode and eventually result in water entering the battery pack itself. If there's a concern with the high-voltage battery pack connector, a warning light may appear on the electric pickup truck's instrument cluster display.

(Also Read: Diesel cars with BS 4 engines to be banned in Delhi from October 1. Here is why)

However, General Motors has not mentioned any notable hazards associated with the issue, apart from the fact that the battery pack could be damaged. The automaker also said that the certified service technicians would apply more AC Delco RTV engine sealant to the Hummer EV's high-voltage battery connector. As the car brand claims, this should be enough to prevent potential corrosion and keep water from leaking into the highly powerful battery pack.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The report claims that approximately 424 Hummer EVs are expected to be impacted by the high-voltage battery connector issue. In addition to the 2022 Hummer EV, GM's BrightDrop EV600 is also impacted by this recall. The report further stated that owners of potentially impacted vehicles would be notified directly by GM. They will have to make an appointment at a local dealer to get the issue fixed.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most talked about electric vehicles. This electric pickup truck is being considered for the use of the US Army as well, just like the internal combustion engine-powered Hummer that served the armed forces for a long time.

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2022, 10:59 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility General Motors Hummer EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Porsche Taycan Turbo S sets record at Nurburgring, finishes lap in 7.33 minutes
Porsche Taycan Turbo S sets record at Nurburgring, finishes lap in 7.33 minutes
After Scorpio-N, Mahindra gets ready to launch Scorpio Classic SUV
After Scorpio-N, Mahindra gets ready to launch Scorpio Classic SUV
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth nearly $7 billion
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth nearly $7 billion
2022 Hyundai Tucson launched at ₹27.69 lakh
2022 Hyundai Tucson launched at 27.69 lakh
MG Hector 2022 facelift SUV will get redesigned grille, to launch soon
MG Hector 2022 facelift SUV will get redesigned grille, to launch soon

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city