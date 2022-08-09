Diesel cars with BS 4 engines to be banned in Delhi from October 1. Here is why

The new policy to curb air pollution in Delhi NCR will kick in from October 1 which will ban on BS 4 diesel cars, except those involved in essential services, if the air quality index breaches the 450 mark.

If you own a diesel car with BS 4 engine in Delhi NCR region, get ready to keep your cars parked from October 1 if air pollution in the national capital breaches 450 AQI. A new policy formulated by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) will kick in ahead of the festive season, around the time Delhi NCR is under grip of smog due to burning of farm stubbles or Diwali fireworks among other reasons. The policy, which will be implemented from October 1, will ban diesel BS 4 cars in the city as part of its fight against air pollution in the next five years.

The new plan will ban BS 4 four-wheeler diesel vehicles, but exempt those engaged in essential services. "State governments in Delhi-NCR may impose restrictions on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel light motor vehicles (four wheelers) under Stage 3," the policy reads. Stage 3 of air pollution has been classified by a Graded Response Action Plan approved by Ministry of Environment and Forests as severe when AQI remains between 401 and 450. Stage 4 is when AQI breaches the 450 mark.

In case of a stage 4 situation, the plan suggests a ban on the entry of trucks, Delhi-registered diesel-run medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) in the city, barring those carrying essential items.

The policy also says that fuel pumps located in Delhi-NCR would not be allowed to give fuel to vehicles which do not have a valid pollution-under-check certificate from January 1, 2023. Delhi and all NCR states have been informed to develop a plan to create a CNG and LNG fuelling network in NCR along with the highways to gradually shift long-distance trucks and other commercial vehicles to gas. State governments have also been directed to implement the scrappage policy for end-of-life vehicles that cannot be used anymore.

