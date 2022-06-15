HT Auto
Ford to recall 49,000 Mustang Mach-E crossovers over potential safety issue

Ford Mustang Mach-E is claimed to have a potential safety defect that can result in sudden propulsion power loss for the vehicle. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2022, 04:38 PM
Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover is claimed to have taken inspiration from the iconic muscle car. (Bloomberg)
Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover is claimed to have taken inspiration from the iconic muscle car.

Ford has instructed its dealers to temporarily stop sales of its Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, owing to a potential safety defect that could cause the vehicle to stall abruptly. The automaker also revealed that this safety issue can result in a malfunction that could cause the vehicle's engine not to start or suddenly lose propulsion power while in motion, which could lead to a dangerous situation on a busy road, reports CNBC.

