Ford to recall 49,000 Mustang Mach-E crossovers over potential safety issue

Ford has instructed its dealers to temporarily stop sales of its Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, owing to a potential safety defect that could cause the vehicle to stall abruptly. The automaker also revealed that this safety issue can result in a malfunction that could cause the vehicle's engine not to start or suddenly lose propulsion power while in motion, which could lead to a dangerous situation on a busy road, reports CNBC.

