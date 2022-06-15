HT Auto
Ford recalls 3 million vehicles to check this bizarre problem

Ford cars in the recall order may have a potential gear-shift problem that, in the worst case, make the vehicle move in the unintended direction.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2022, 04:24 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Ford Motor Co. has reportedly issued a major recall order in the United States which covers around three million of its vehicles, as per the country's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA. A bulk of these potentially affected vehicles were manufactured between 2013 and 2021 and covers several body types cutting across segments.

As per reports, the NHTSA has confirmed Ford recall orders and further informs that the affected vehicles may have a gear-shift problem which prevents the intended gear to be engaged. In the riskiest scenario, the said vehicle may even move in an unintended direction. The models that may be affected include Ford Escape units manufactured between 2013 and 2019, C-Max units manufactured between 2013 and 2018, Fusion units rolled out between 2013 and 2016, Transit Connect between 2013 and 2021, and Edge built between 2015 and 2018.

It is being further reported that Ford or its dealer partners will reach out to owners of these vehicles and ask them to bring the cars in for an inspection. If a fault is found, this would be immediately fixed or part replaced.

Ford also recently issued a directive to its dealers to stop selling Mustang Mach-E units to check on a possible fault in the EV's high-voltage battery main contractors. The suspected number of affected Mach-E units is in excess of 49,000 with all of these manufactured at the company plant in Mexico's Cuautitlan.

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2022, 04:24 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Motor Company Ford Mach-E
