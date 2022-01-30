HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ford CEO admits the automaker is openly following Tesla's lead: Details here

Ford CEO admits the automaker is openly following Tesla's lead: Details here

One of the key automakers in the US market and globally as well, Ford is currently focusing on its electric vehicle strategy.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jan 2022, 10:27 AM
Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck has received more than 1,60,000 reservations. (Ford)
Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck has received more than 1,60,000 reservations. (Ford)

Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley has said that his company is openly following the lead of Tesla in terms of the electric vehicle business. Farley said to Bloomberg Technology that following Tesla, Ford will offer a comprehensive charging network. Also, he said that 40 per cent of Ford's sales will be EVs in 2030.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Tesla CEO Elon Musk says US President treats Americans like fools)

One of the key automakers in the US market and globally as well, Ford is currently focusing on its electric vehicle strategy. The automaker has already introduced a couple of electric cars including the much-hyped Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is yet to hit showrooms but it has grabbed attention from the whole world and prompted several other automakers around the globe to think about electric pickup trucks. However, it is yet to get as much attention as the Tesla Cybertruck has received. In such a scenario, mentioning Tesla and Elon Musk might give the automaker some added advantage in grabbing eyeballs in the EV world.

Farley even said that he has learnt a lot from Tesla CEO Elon Musk when it came to EV business. Ford CEO said that he has learned most what it takes to succeed in this digital connected electric product.

The automaker has invested heavily in EV startup Rivian. Speaking about that, Farley has said that Ford will not sell its $8 billion stakes in Rivian, at least not now. The Ford CEO also said that the auto giant is aiming to drive into software and physical services, unlike its past strategies.

Microchip shortage has impacted the auto industry very hard. Speaking about that Ford has said that the crisis is not going away. Ford also forecasts that other supply shortage issues are looming ahead. As Farley said, Ford's electric vehicles use more chips than its ICE vehicles.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2022, 10:27 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Tesla electric cars electric vehicles EV electric mobility Elon Musk
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Tesla Model 3 enters top 20 bestselling cars in Europe in 2021
Tesla Model 3 enters top 20 bestselling cars in Europe in 2021
Man caught for the first time after driving without licence for 70 years
Man caught for the first time after driving without licence for 70 years
Lamborghini India records highest-ever sales in 2021, posts 86% growth
Lamborghini India records highest-ever sales in 2021, posts 86% growth
Ather Energy targets production of one million electric scooters annually
Ather Energy targets production of one million electric scooters annually
Daimler to be officially rebranded as Mercedes-Benz on February 1
Daimler to be officially rebranded as Mercedes-Benz on February 1

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city