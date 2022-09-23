Fast charging to connected car tech: Tata reveals more features of Tiago EV

Tata Motors will officially take the covers off the Tiago EV, India's first hatchback to get an electric makeover, on September 28. Tiago will be third Tata model to get an EV version besides the standard ICE variants.

Tata Motors will debut what would be India's most affordable electric car on September 28. The Tiago EV, which will be the electric avatar of Tata's popular hatchback, will come as the third electric vehicle from the carmaker who currently dominates the EV segment in India by far. The electric hatchback will be a first in India after the market saw SUVs and sedans get green energy. The carmaker has revealed several features of the upcoming Tiago EV ahead of its official introduction next week.

Tata Motors has confirmed that the Tiago EV will come with fast charging capabilities. The Tiago EV is likely to come equipped with the same 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack used for Tigor EV. In Tigor EV, the battery takes about an hour to recharge up to 80 per cent using a DC fast charger. Expect the Tiago EV to offer a range of nearly 300 kms on a single charge with this battery pack.

Tata may also use the high-energy-density 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh battery pack options which are used in its commercial EV Tata XPres-T. The power output in case of XPres-T is at 41 hp and with 105 Nm of torque.

Tata Motors has also confirmed that Tiago EV will come with connected car technology. The electric hatchback will be equipped with the carmaker's ZConnect technology already in use in other EVs. It also supports smartwatch connectivity. Tata has also revealed that the Tiago EV will come with premium leatherette seats, which are likely to be used for the upper trims.

Earlier, Tata Motors had revealed that the Tiago EV will come with features such as cruise mode and the one pedal drive technology. The second feature will allow drivers to opt for strong regenerative braking which will preserve charge of the electric hatchback's battery pack on the move. It is also expected to have multi-mode regen functionality.

Tiago EV will become India's only hatchback model to get an EV version besides the existing ICE and CNG versions. Earlier, Tata Motors had launched the CNG version of the Tiago in January this year. The Tigor is the first model in the country to get all three versions including an EV variant. It will join Tata's EV fleet which also includes the Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Nexon EV Prime.

