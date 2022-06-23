HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Elon Musk Says New Tesla Factories ‘losing Billions Of Dollars’. Here's Why

Elon Musk says new Tesla factories ‘losing billions of dollars’. Here's why

Tesla factories in Austin and Berlin are far from working at full potential with Elon Musk referring to both as gigantic money furnaces
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2022, 08:58 AM
Zip, zap, boom? Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been focused on increasing factory output but the task at hand isn't quite too easy. (AFP)
Zip, zap, boom? Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been focused on increasing factory output but the task at hand isn't quite too easy. (AFP)
Zip, zap, boom? Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been focused on increasing factory output but the task at hand isn't quite too easy. (AFP)
Zip, zap, boom? Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been focused on increasing factory output but the task at hand isn't quite too easy.

Tesla may have kick-started production at its two newest facilities with much promise but CEO Elon Musk has now admitted that both of these facilities are 'losing billions of dollars' in efforts to ramp up production figures. Musk has primarily blamed shortage of batteries for making it tougher to ramp up production at the Tesla facilities in Texas and Berlin.

The Tesla Gigafactory located in Austin is the company's largest and is now also the new headquarter of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing company. The facility in Berlin is also new and reportedly produces around 4,000 units a month. Both facilities are a key part in Tesla's stated ambition of rolling out 1.5 million units in 2022. The target figure, if achieved, could be a massive shot in the arm for the US-based EV giant but it seems that all is not well in the rush towards that figure. "Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now. Okay? It's really like a giant roaring sound, which is the sound of money on fire," Musk said in an interview to Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Musk has especially highlighted how the Texas Gigafactory is unable to work at its full potential because of battery shortage woes. He also pointed to some of the batteries stuck at a Chinese port. "This is all going to get fixed real fast, but it requires a lot of attention," he said.

While part shortages has emerged as a major roadblock for global automotive manufacturers, Tesla may have taken a bigger hit than most others. "The past two years have been an absolute nightmare of supply chain interruptions, one thing after another, and we're not out of it yet," said Musk, the world's wealthiest person at this point in time. He has also confirmed that Tesla will cut 10  per cent of its salaried workforce over the coming three months. Worldwide hiring has also been paused for the moment.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2022, 08:58 AM IST
TAGS: Elon Musk EV Tesla Electric car Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution
BYD e6 has completed over 47,957,202 kilometres across India so far along with its partners,
BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power
Self-driving logistics vehicles at the BMW Group plant at Landshut
How BMW's intelligent factory uses self-driving vehicles to automate logistics
File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Electric cycle subsidy for buyers in Delhi: Five things to note
Electric cycle subsidy for buyers in Delhi: Five things to note
Elon Musk says new Tesla factories ‘losing billions of dollars’. Here's why
Elon Musk says new Tesla factories ‘losing billions of dollars’. Here's why
BMW moves to top gear in China, $2.2 billion plant to help boost EV production
BMW moves to top gear in China, $2.2 billion plant to help boost EV production
Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched at ₹1.25 lakh with dual channel ABS
Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched at 1.25 lakh with dual channel ABS
‘Economy has completely collapsed’: Sri Lanka now unable to buy fuel
‘Economy has completely collapsed’: Sri Lanka now unable to buy fuel

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city