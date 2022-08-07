HT Auto
Elon Musk pokes fun at Lucid, mocks the latter's production cut announcement

Elon Musk took to Twitter to mock Lucid's decision to cut production of the Air electric sedan.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Aug 2022, 11:29 AM
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known as a staunch critic of Lucid. (REUTERS)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known as a staunch critic of Lucid.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for his antics, and one of them is poking fun at rivals. Now, his target was EV maker Lucid, which recently announced that it was cutting the production target for 2022 again, after previously reducing from 20,000 to 12,000-14,000 units. The latest production cut further claims that it would be able to roll out up to 7000 units of Air electric sedans this year. Poking fun at this decision Muski has tweeted that he had more kids in Q2 than Lucid made its cars.

(Also Read: Elon Musk all set to announce yet another Tesla factory, targets over a dozen)

Interestingly, Elon Musk has been a longtime critic of Lucid. Musk's response came to a tweet about the Lucid production reduction forecast by Gary Black.

Lucid cited extraordinary supply chain and logistic challenges as the reason behind the production plan revision. The automaker said that the reasons for which it had to revise the production strategy were beyond its control. Lucid delivered just 360 electric cars in the first quarter of 2022 and 679 in the second quarter. It assembled a total of 1,405 Air electric sedans in the first six months. Besides that, the second quarter revenue for the automaker was quite low, under $100 million.

Lucid further claimed that it has 37,000 Air reservations and it’s also working on its first-ever SUV, the Gravity. This upcoming electric SUV is expected to offer a better profit margin to the car brand. Expect it to be showcased to the public later this year.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2022, 11:28 AM IST
TAGS: Elon Musk Tesla electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
