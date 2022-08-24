Delhi adds 97 more electric buses delivered by Tata Motors to its fleet

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) currently has a little more than 200 electric buses plying on the roads of the national capital.

Delhi has increased its electric bus fleet to 249 today as the national capital saw 97 more clean fuel public transport vehicles from Tata Motors inducted under Delhi Transport Corporation (DTV). Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, today flagged off the 97 electric buses. This comes after Kejriwal had flagged off another 150 electric buses earlier this year. These electric buses will operate besides the 102 units already plying on Delhi roads.

According to DTC officials, the electric buses were bought under Centre's FAME-II scheme. The state government also aims to add 2000 more electric buses soon. With the flag-off of these electric buses, the overall number of buses in Delhi’s fleet will increase to 7,300. Currently, DTC has 3670 buses and around 3033 are under Cluster services.

The all-electric low-floor electric buses from Tata Motors comes with a length of twelve metres. These buses, which also has air conditioning facility, will offer ‘state-of-the-art technology for sustainable, environmentally friendly and economical public transport’.

The Tata Starbus EV, introduced back in 2020, offers space for 35 passengers. It is equipped with an electric motor which can generate an output of 245 kW. Each one of the buses is estimated to cut 0.33 million tonnes of PM 2.5 and PM 10 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) each in its life span of 10 years.

The new electric buses will have facilities like ramp facilities, panic buttons and space for wheelchairs. The new buses will also have dedicated pink seats for women passengers and a live video streaming for emergency situation and a fire detection and suppression system for fire safety.

Earlier in May, the Delhi government had approved the induction of 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its public transportation fleet. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has decided to allocate 10 sites to various agencies for setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and battery swapping stations under Delhi EV Policy 2020 to aid the operation of these buses.

