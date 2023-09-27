BMW iX1 electric SUV to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

German auto giant BMW will drive in its fourth electric car in India tomorrow (September 28) with the new iX1 electric SUV. The carmaker will officially launch the EV, based on its entry-level SUV X1. The iX1 will join the iX, i7 and i4 electric cars in BMW's EV lineup in India. It is also expected to be the most affordable electric vehicle from the German auto giant. The iX1 is already available in global markets since its launch last year. Here is what to expect from the electric SUV to launch in India tomorrow.

BMW iX1 variants:

BMW offers the iX1 electric SUV across the world in two variants which include eDrive20 and xDrive30. The first one comes with a single motor setup while the other one is offered with dual motor all-wheel-drive system. For India, BMW is likely to drive in the second variant with all the bells and whistles.

BMW iX1 battery and range:

The latest electric SUV from the Germans will come equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The iX1 promises to offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge with this battery unit. BMW will offer a 11 kW 3-phase on-board charger with this EV. The iX1 will also support fast charging with a capacity of up to 130 kW. One will be able to recharge the iX1 from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes with help of fast charging.

BMW iX1 performance:

The dual electric motor setup helps the iX1 electric SUV to churn out 313 bhp of maximum power and 494 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and offers a top speed of 180 kmph.

BMW iX1 features and specifications:

In terms of design, the BMW iX1 electric SUV looks largely similar to its ICE version. The only major differences are the front face with a closed grille with a honeycomb mesh design. The boot space of the electric SUV is 490 litres, about 50 litres less than the X1 facelift SUV.

The interior of the iX1 is also plush. The dashboard is dominated by a 10.7-inch curved screen with touch function along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It also offer wireless charging, voice control among other features.

BMW iX1 price expectation:

Based on X1 SUV, the iX1 electric SUV is going ot be the entry-level electric vehicle in BMW's lineup for India. The current most affordable BMW electric car is the i4 sedan. Expect the iX1 to be launched at a price of ₹65 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV will rival the likes of Volvo C40 Recharge, Kia EV6 among others in the luxury EV segment.

