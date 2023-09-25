HT Auto
BMW to launch iX1 electric SUV in India on this date

German auto giant BMW is all set to drive in the iX1 electric SUV, its fourth EV to India, later this month. The carmaker has teased the iX1 ahead of its launch on September 28. The iX1 electric SUV is based on BMW's entry-level X1 SUV's third generation model. It will be placed below the iX, the only other electric SUV BMW offers in India. The iX1 electric SUV is expected to be priced under 70 lakh and will take on rivals such as Volvo C40 Recharge, Kia EV6 among others in the luxury EV segment.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Sep 2023, 10:17 AM
BMW iX1
BMW iX1 is the electric version of the German carmaker's entry-level X1 SUV. It will be the fourth electric offering from BMW in India after the iX, i7 and i4.
BMW is expected to launch the iX1 electric SUV in India in xDrive30 variant. It will come with a dual electric motor setup which helps the electric SUV to generate up to 313 bhp of maximum power and 494 Nm of peak torque. The electric motors will offer power to all four wheels of the iX1. It is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and offers a top speed of 180 kmph.

BMW iX1 electric SUV will be powered by a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It can offer an electric range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. The electric SUV is expected to be offered with a 11 kW 3-phase on-board charger. The iX1 will also support fast charging with a capacity of up to 130 kW which can help the SUV to recharge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Watch: 2023 BMW iX1 electric SUV: First Look

In terms of design, the BMW iX1 electric SUV looks largely similar to its ICE version. The only major differences are the front face with a closed grille with a honeycomb mesh design. The boot space of the electric SUV is 490 litres, about 50 litres less than the X1 facelift SUV. The interior of the iX1 is also plush. The dashboard is dominated by a 10.7-inch curved screen with touch function along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It also offer wireless charging, voice control among other features.

TAGS: X1 BMW iX1 BMW Electric vehicle Electric car EV

