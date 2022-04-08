Audi to debut the Urbansphere concept EV on April 19

Audi has announced the global unveil of its upcoming Urbansphere concept car for April 19th this year. The Urbansphere will come out as the brand's third and final vision of tomorrow’s luxurious, autonomous and digitally connected vehicle after the previously showcased shape-shifting Skysphere sports car and the Grandsphere which made its debut as a a long, flowing limousine. “Each of the three concept vehicles, skysphere, grandsphere, and urbansphere, interprets this paradigm shift in design differently – created with resolute dynamism, distinction, or even long distance travel in mind," the brand says.

As far as the details go, the company has only rolled out an outline sketch of the Urbansphere, which hints towards a crossover bodytype featuring a long wheelbase and short overhangs. Similar to the Grandsphere, the new concept will also feature a bowing roofline. “These concept vehicles embody our brand strategy. They show how we imagine the near future of premium mobility," says Henrik Wenders, head of the Audi brand.

“Contrary to vision cars like the Audi AICON or AIME, the new show cars are not trying to look into the distant future. Instead, they are presenting lines, technologies, and spaces for experience that are expected to turn up again starting in the mid-2020s in initial serial cars from Audi," the company added about its new-age EV concepts.

The new Urbansphere concept will be displayed just ahead of the 17th Bejing Motor Show (or Auto China 2022) which is slated to be held from April 21 to April 30, 2022.

