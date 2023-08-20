Lamborghini Lanzador comes previewing the first-ever pure electric bull

Published Aug 20, 2023

Lamborghini Lanzador concept previews what would be an all-electric competitor against Ferrari Purosangue and Rolls-Royce Spectre

It comes with a sculpted masculine look and slated to enter production in 2028

This 2+2 EV promises 1,322 bhp peak power

The EV promises an unspecified long range from a high-performance battery pack

The Lamborghini EV concept features an Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva system

This ensures precise aerodynamic control of movable front splitter, sideways blades at the rear and an extending diffuser

These aero elements adjust to provide minimum wind resistance and ratchet up downforce for better control

It gets an active suspension system with air springs, adaptive dampers, and rear-axle steering improving performance and stability

Lanzador combines ultra high-performance elements of Revuelto with animated versatility of an Urus, claims Lamborghini

The EV concept gets several eco-friendly elements inside the cockpit along with 3D-printed components to reduce waste
