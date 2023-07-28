Audi reveals Q6 e-tron electric SUV Concept ahead of launch later this year

German auto giant Audi has unveiled the prototype version of its upcoming electric SUV Q6 e-tron. As the name suggests, the Q6 e-tron will the be smaller version of the Q8 e-tron electric SUV that will be launched in India on August 18. The Q6 e-tron has been spotted several times testing in Europe ahead of its possible launch closer to the end of this year. Ahead of the launch, Audi has officially shared several details about the electric SUV.

The Audi Q6 e-tron electric SUV is going to be the first model based on the completely newly developed Premium Platform Electric, or PPE. Audi has developed the platform jointly with Porsche exclusively for pure electric vehicles. The same platform will later underpin the upcoming Audi A6 e-tron and Porsche Macan electric SUV. The platform allows a carmaker to use it for a wide range of models with different sizes of battery packs and wheelbases.

The Q6 e-tron will arrive in the standard SUV and Sportback body styles, while an RS version is also likely sometime in the future. Audi is likely to equip the Q6 e-tron with a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack and two electric motors. The Q6 e-tron will be capable of generating more than 500 hp of power in the top-spec variant. It is expected to offer a range of around 600 kilometres on a single charge.

The German carmaker has not officially revealed the technical details yet. The electric SUV will come with an 800-volt electrical system, powerful electric motors and an “innovative" battery and charging management system. The company further says that the e-SUV will feature a newly developed electronics architecture, taking a major step in electrification and digitalisation for the brand as a whole. It is expected to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in about 20 minutes using fast charging.

Audi Q6 e-tron will offer unique LED light system which will allow one to customise its output. Audi will equip the electric SUV with Matrix LED headlights and digital OLED display for the taillights. The headlights have been designed for road safety by reducing glare. The lights also offer as many as 8 digital light signatures.

The electric offering is expected to make its way to the Indian market as well, either in 2024 or by 2025.

