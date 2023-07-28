HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Audi Reveals Q6 E Tron Electric Suv Concept, Rival To Tesla Model Y, Ahead Of Launch Later This Year

Audi reveals Q6 e-tron electric SUV Concept ahead of launch later this year

German auto giant Audi has unveiled the prototype version of its upcoming electric SUV Q6 e-tron. As the name suggests, the Q6 e-tron will the be smaller version of the Q8 e-tron electric SUV that will be launched in India on August 18. The Q6 e-tron has been spotted several times testing in Europe ahead of its possible launch closer to the end of this year. Ahead of the launch, Audi has officially shared several details about the electric SUV.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jul 2023, 14:55 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Audi's new electric SUV Q6 e-tron will be launched at the end of this year after numerous delays.
Audi's new electric SUV Q6 e-tron will be launched at the end of this year after numerous delays.

The Audi Q6 e-tron electric SUV is going to be the first model based on the completely newly developed Premium Platform Electric, or PPE. Audi has developed the platform jointly with Porsche exclusively for pure electric vehicles. The same platform will later underpin the upcoming Audi A6 e-tron and Porsche Macan electric SUV. The platform allows a carmaker to use it for a wide range of models with different sizes of battery packs and wheelbases.

The Q6 e-tron will arrive in the standard SUV and Sportback body styles, while an RS version is also likely sometime in the future. Audi is likely to equip the Q6 e-tron with a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack and two electric motors. The Q6 e-tron will be capable of generating more than 500 hp of power in the top-spec variant. It is expected to offer a range of around 600 kilometres on a single charge.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q8 E-tron (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi Q8 E-tron
₹1.1 - 1.4 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Maserati Ghibli (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Ghibli
₹ 1.15 - 1.92 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
₹1.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Lm (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Lm
₹1.2 Cr *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X7
₹ 1.22 - 1.25 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The German carmaker has not officially revealed the technical details yet. The electric SUV will come with an 800-volt electrical system, powerful electric motors and an “innovative" battery and charging management system. The company further says that the e-SUV will feature a newly developed electronics architecture, taking a major step in electrification and digitalisation for the brand as a whole. It is expected to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in about 20 minutes using fast charging.

Audi Q6 e-tron will offer unique LED light system which will allow one to customise its output. Audi will equip the electric SUV with Matrix LED headlights and digital OLED display for the taillights. The headlights have been designed for road safety by reducing glare. The lights also offer as many as 8 digital light signatures.

The electric offering is expected to make its way to the Indian market as well, either in 2024 or by 2025.

First Published Date: 28 Jul 2023, 14:55 PM IST
TAGS: A6 Macan e-tron Q6 e-tron Audi Electric vehicle Electric car EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.