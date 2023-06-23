Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept electric SUV spotted testing for the first time

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch its first electric car - the eVX Concept electric SUV - in 2025. Ahead of the much anticipated launch, the EV was seen testing in Europe wrapped in an all-black camouflage. The eVX Concept was showcased by Maruti Suzuki during the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this year. This is the first time that the electric SUV has been spotted on the road since it was globally unveiled in January.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept's test mule was spotted testing on the streets of Krakow in Poland. Unlike the prototype shown during Auto Expo, the test unit has different set of alloy wheels and a near-production look to it. Visibly, there are no major difference between the concept version and the test unit spotted in Poland.

Maruti Suzuki eVX electric concept SUV will be the company's first global strategic EV. It is a small and compact model, about the size of Maruti's flagship SUV Brezza. Maruti Suzuki said the concept model measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,600 mm in height. Expect the production version to be of similar size.

The EV is designed for urban personal mobility and comes with strong Suzuki 4x4 capability. The concept version showcased during the Auto Expo featured Suzuki’s signature SUV design with aerodynamic silhouette, long wheelbase, shorter overhangs, and optimum ground clearance.

Very few details are known about the upcoming eVX electric SUV. The carmaker had earlier confirmed that the EV will be equipped with a 60kWh battery pack. When launched, the Maruti Suzuki eVX electric vehicle should be capable of offering up to 550 kms of driving range on a single charge.

Maruti Suzuki has also confirmed that the eVX Concept's dedicated EV platform will offer safe battery technology. It has been designed to offer a comfortable cabin that gets various connected features.

