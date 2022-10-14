Ather hits key milestone, adds more fast chargers across India

Ather Energy offers Ather Grid, a fast charging network for electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers across more than 50 cities in India. It also offers other EV two-wheelers to use its charging network.

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has taken the lead in installing fast charging network in India. The EV maker has hit a key milestone by setting up more than 500 Ather Grid, its own fast charging network for electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, across India. The company announced that it recently set up the 580th Ather Grid as it plans to install another 820 Ather Grids by March next year to take up the overall tally to 1400. Ather Grids are available in 56 cities, including tier-II and tier-III cities, across India.

Ather Grid offers DC fast charging that allows electric two-wheelers to charge up to 80 per cent at 1.5 kms per minute. It operates through an app which helps EV owners to locate and check availability of the nearest Ather Grid in real-time. Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy, said, “It has been our endeavour since inception to build accessible charging infrastructure, in order to fast-track EV adoption. As demand grows and we expand our retail network into new markets, it becomes imperative that we support the expansion with strong investments in charging infrastructure. In addition to setting up charging points, we recently opened up our proprietary charging connector for any OEM to adopt."

Ather Energy is offering its fast charging network to other EVs for free till the end of this year. Phokela said, "We believe that OEMs need to collaborate when it comes to building infrastructure, and interoperability is a critical requirement for collaboration. Interoperability through a common charging connector provides an incentive to OEMs and independent charging infrastructure operators to make deeper investments in charging infrastructure. On our part, we stay committed to scaling up Ather Grid, and to work with other OEMs to build a scalable and interoperable charging ecosystem"

Recently, Hero MotoCorp became the first electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India to tie up with Ather Energy. The company's new EV brand Vida will use its Ather Grid to recharge the V1 electric scooters. Ather also has other partners like Park+, Magenta Power, and signed MoU with the Government of Karnataka, to set up EV charging locations in various cities.

