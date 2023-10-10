HT Auto
Aston Martin working on an 800V front-wheel-drive EV platform

Aston Martin has pledged to go pure electric in the coming days. The British ultra-luxury car brand has stated that it will transform the company's core range of cars into battery electric by 2030. Keeping an eye on that goal, the car manufacturer has started working on an 800-volt modular electric vehicle architecture that will come with a front-wheel drive setup.

10 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM
The 800-volt modular EV architecture will be capable of housing a wide range of cars including supercars and SUVs.
The 800-volt modular EV architecture will be capable of housing a wide range of cars including supercars and SUVs.

The automaker claims to have received roughly $11 million in funding from the UK government through the Advanced Propulsion Cente (APC) to develop the bespoke modular BEV platform. The automaker previously committed to investing $2.5 billion to fuel its transition to pure electric cars from the current range of internal combustion engine-powered vehicles.

Also Read : After DB12, Aston Martin to launch Valhalla in India as it aims rapid growth

Aston Martin has claimed that with the latest funding, the automaker will lead a six-partner collaborative project that will address the technical challenges of developing a lightweight 800-volt traction battery and twin front electric drive unit into a modular BEV architecture. This EV platform will be capable of underpinning a wide range of cars including supercars and SUVs in future, claimed the automobile manufacturer.

Besides that, Aston Martin is also working on a wider range of electrified powertrains, including hybrid and pure electric powerplants. The automaker has also stated that by 2026, it will have electrified powertrain options for its entire range. The first car from the brand to receive an electrified powertrain will be the Valhalla PHEV, which will start being delivered in 2024.

Earlier, in June this year, Aston Martin announced that it aims to create industry-leading ultra-luxury high-performance electric vehicles. The 800-volt modular EV platform comes as a key step in that target. However, the automaker has not revealed when the EV architecture will be revealed or which car will it underpin first.

