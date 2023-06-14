An Indian battery maker to fuel JLR's future EV dream. Details here

JLR, the British luxury auto company erstwhile known as Jaguar Land Rover, has picked an Indian company as its battery supplier to fuel the future EV dream. JLR is on track to become an all-electric luxury brand, said Tata Group's chairman N Chandrasekaran . To fuel that dream, the auto manufacturer has roped in Agratas Energy Storage Solutions, an Indian company recently founded by JLR's parent company Tata Group, as its battery supplier, reported British automotive publication Autocar UK.

JLR reportedly revealed during its Investor Day event that the batteries from Agratas would have a much higher energy density than those powering its only electric car, the Jaguar I-Pace. Powered by the new high energy density batteries, the next generation electric cars from the company claim to come offering a range of up to 724 kilometres on a single charge.

The Indian battery supplier is reportedly looking at the UK and Spain as locations to set up a cell manufacturing plant. The company will initially manufacture the batteries for JLR EVs at a facility in Gujarat. Agratas will be responsible for the cell design and manufacturing, while JLR will oversee the design and production of the cell pack, claims the report.

JLR's head of product engineering, Thomas Muller, said the new batteries would give 120 kWh from 342 litres of cell capacity, compared to 84 kWh from 387 litres in the Jaguar I-Pace's battery pack. Muller also said that a 120 kWh EMA Ultra Range battery pack would offer a range of up to 724 kilometres on a single charge.

JLR will use the EMA EV platform for the smaller electric cars across the Range Rover, Discovery and Defender brands in future. For the Jaguar EVs in future, JLR has already said that it would have a range of 700 kilometres on a single charge. Muller also said that the new battery pack would enable future EVs with rapid charging, adding 322 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes.

Speaking of JLR's EV strategy, the automaker plans to launch an all-electric Range Rover in 2024, followed by a Jaguar four-door GT in 2025. The Jaguar car will be the first of three EVs from the brand.

